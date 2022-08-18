New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Admirable, predetermined political suggestions had already been published. All that was left was for reporters and anchors to go to Wyoming and cover the funeral.

But it’s hard to think of a congressional primary loser who has received more glowing praise than Liz Cheney.

“The country needs more Liz Cheneys,” said a Washington Post editorial yesterday.

“Liz Cheney’s Non-Concession Speech,” said Politico, which she said would create a new political organization.

She was a featured guest on “Today” yesterday, telling Savannah Guthrie: “I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein praised her on “Morning Joe” yesterday.

Pretty impressive for a woman stuck in Tuesday’s primary, getting less than 30% of the vote from Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Heijman. Some Democrats crossed over for Cheney, but she was overwhelmed in a heavily Republican state, where many voters felt she no longer represented them.

Cheney countered that by going along with Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election, she would have won the primary with 73% of the vote, as she did last time.

“It was a speech directed not just at Republican voters but at a larger national audience,” says the New York Times, clarifying after entering the strains of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.”

Cheney quoted Martin Luther King Jr. on the long arc of history bent toward justice, and then invoked Ulysses Grant as a Civil War general, who suffered heavy losses but marched toward Richmond and won instead of retreating to the safety of Washington. She called on “Republicans, Democrats and Independents” to unite “against those who would destroy our republic.”

As a Washington Post story noted: “It will be harder for the young Cheney to garner the same level of attention next year, after only six years and at the politically young age of 56. She won the Jan. The hearing has drawn millions of viewers on national TV.

“But she has attracted attention that now dwarfs almost every other member of Congress, all but a handful of other Republicans in the Capitol have attempted it.”

Everyone knows Liz. Including Trump, who called her an “idiot” and quickly posted that the “huge loss of Liz Cheney” was a “referendum on the never-ending witch hunt.”

Keep in mind that Cheney is a very conservative Republican. As a protégé of her father, the former vice president (who wouldn’t join her in Tuesday’s photo unless asked), she was a key official in the Bush State Department.

Hageman, by the way, is a former Cheney supporter who in 2016 opposed Trump as “racist and xenophobic.” But later she boarded the stolen election express and he supported her.

Alex Wagner, in her MSNBC program debut, showed that she will continue the anti-Trump theme of Rachel Maddow’s successful four nights a week.

When the left scorned her as an anti-abortion warmonger, she began with a laundry list of Cheney’s conservative positions.

So while the media and some Democrats have a strange new respect for the soon-to-be former congresswoman, she has a problem with Mike Pence. The left can’t stand her policies, and the Trump-controlled right sees her as a betrayal of a former president who doesn’t think he’s lying.

So how is she thinking about the presidential race?

Cheney, of course, won’t stand a chance. But she will have a big stage. She will be able to hector Trump on a “rush” election in a way that no one else can or will.

From Al Sharpton to Fred Thompson, many scramble to get attention, rebrand themselves, and land book and cable deals. Cheney will be on a mission.

Whether you like Liz Cheney or can’t stand her, she did something that’s extremely rare in national politics: She threw her career into an extraordinary campaign to stop a president who was destroying her party. And on Tuesday in Wyoming, she paid the price.