The mayor of New York called “terrible” Abbot’s dispatch of buses with migrants from Texas.

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Mincillo/AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticizes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses full of migrants into the city, saying that Abbott “used innocent people as political pawns to create a crisis.”

“Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part,” Adams. said via twitterafter his office released images of the mayor greeting migrants and refugees arriving at the Port Authority bus station in midtown Manhattan.

“It’s terrible when you think about it. [Abbot] does,” Adams said Sunday, according to Gothamist sitewhich reports that over 4,000 immigrants have arrived from Texas so far.

Thousands of migrants transported to date

New York is not alone: ​​Abbott’s office says Texas has already sent more than 6,100 migrants on buses to Washington, DC, according to NPR. Both cities are currently prime targets for Abbott’s program to send people who have recently crossed the US southern border to locations on the East Coast.

Both Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are asking for federal help to help their cities deal with the new influx of migrants, many of whom are assisted by volunteers, nonprofits and shelters in addition to city agencies.

Abbott and Republican leaders in nearby border states are trying to blame Democrats for the country’s protracted immigration crisis. On Friday, Abbott, who is in the midst of a re-election campaign, ridiculed Adams’ description of New York as a “city of refuge”, calling it “the perfect place for these migrants.”

Tough politics comes in an election year for Abbott

Even before Adams spoke out, Abbott and his colleagues were accused of making a political focus on the immigration crisis, with critics saying politicians were risking the well-being of asylum seekers.

Abbott has made some exciting immigration policy headlines this year, first as he faces two staunch conservative rivals in the GOP primary and now as he tries to solidify his lead over Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke ahead of the November vote.

Some of Abbott’s policies drew criticism from the governor in his own state: his April order to impose security checks on trucks crossing the border from Mexico led to massive slowdowns and was later blamed for billions of dollars in U.S. trade losses..

Highly publicized border inspections by the Texas Department of Public Safety did not result in “zero concerns”. Texas Public Radio reported.