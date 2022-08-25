New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in a coastal Massachusetts forest this month and began steadily hacking the tall, dense plant down to size.

The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers eradicating invasive species and driving the planting of native plants in extensive forest recently purchased on behalf of his federally recognized tribe and other Wampanoag communities.

“It’s hard. You have to keep pulling. Really sweaty, but cool,” he said, taking a break from the August sun. “We’re in the early stages, working to create a special place where we can do all kinds of great things.”

Wampanoag Common Lands, as the project is called, seeks to restore a 32-acre former Catholic summer camp on the banks of Muddy Pond in Kingston to something closer to what it might have looked like before European settlement changed hands.

The Native Land Conservancy, a local Native group that received the donated land this year, envisions a natural environment filled with native flora and fauna where the Wampanoag can hold cultural ceremonies and educate new generations in traditional ways.

Ramona Peters, a Mashpee Wampanoag who founded the conservancy, said the effort makes more sense because the land is 5 miles from where pilgrims on the Mayflower founded the English colony of Plymouth, near the remains of the Wampanoag community. European diseases.

“This is basically where the colonialism of this country had its first impact,” she said. “It is very important that it is returned to us.”

Beth Rose-Middleton, a professor at the University of California, Davis who focuses on Native American environmental policy and conservation, said the Wampanoag Common Lands are part of a growing movement of Indigenous-led conservation efforts that help preserve and revitalize local culture and identity. .

She said these efforts are critical in the face of climate change, which has severely damaged local communities. Faced with increased erosion, flooding and melting permafrost, Alaskan tribes are increasingly burdened with relocation from their coastal and riparian lands. Louisiana Bayou tribes are still reeling from last year’s Hurricane Ida, continuing to deal with powerful storms, while across the American West, tribes are struggling with historic droughts that have disrupted their livelihoods.

“Many of our lands and waterscapes have been over-utilized and degraded,” Rose-Middletown said. “Creating resilient landscapes requires land stewardship and care work.”

In Northern California, the Wiyot tribe has spent more than two decades restoring a badly polluted island that was the site of an 1860s massacre that nearly wiped out the tribe and, more recently, a ship repair facility.

Tribal administrator Michelle Vassell said environmental work on Tuluwat has contributed to better water quality and marine habitats across Humboldt Bay.

“For us it’s a responsibility. Local people are tied to a place,” she said. “This work is also healing. The history of the massacre has always been a stain on the wider society. This was a way to change that history.”

Tribes in Wyoming and other Great Plains states, meanwhile, are reintroducing herds of bison brought to near extinction by European settlers. The focus is on protecting glacial rivers in Washington state and other parts of the Pacific Northwest that are important for migrating salmon from warming waters and the effects of dams and industrial pollution.

And on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, the native-run Sassafras Earth Education has been teaching traditional Wampanoag farming practices to youth and families for decades.

The organization’s Land Culture Project seeks to convert approximately 20 acres (8 ha) of forested land and farmland into a “highly productive food forest” of native trees and shrubs beneficial to people and wildlife.

“It’s not just about physical land restoration,” said Saskia Vanderhoop, who founded the organization with her husband, David Vanderhoop, an Aquina Wampanoag elder. “It’s also about restoring culture.”

On the nearby Wampanoag Common Lands, old summer camp buildings were torn down and sidewalks, athletic courts and other hard surfaces were torn down this year.

Even large, non-native Norway spruce trees were uprooted by previous owners at the request of conservationists, mostly in a bare clearing near the water’s edge.

In their place, conservation staff and volunteers this summer planted dozens of native species important to Whimpanog culture, such as white oak trees, blueberry bushes, witch hazel, goldenrod and grass-scented fern.

Wildlife cameras have been installed to survey and monitor ostriches, deer and other local animals. The conservancy is also building a bat house and plans to reintroduce endangered and rare native animal species such as the northern red-backed turtle, said Diana Ruiz, director of the Native Land Conservancy.

The organization is also exploring other uses, such as a traditional Wampanoag lodge to host guests or other community functions.

“We don’t just look at it as this closed system that humans sometimes visit,” she said. “We envision this as a place where the Wampanoag community can reconnect with their ancestral homeland in an active and profound way.”

For Asa Peters, that potential for spiritual revival is what he finds most appealing about the land project.

He looks forward to returning years and decades from now to see not only how the plants he helped nurture hold up, but how the Wampanoags use the restored land.

“My hope is for it to be a beautiful, comfortable space,” Peters said. “A place where people can come and it helps them pay back.”