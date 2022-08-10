New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a game where runs were hard to come by, the New York Yankees ran themselves out for several innings.

In a 1–0 victory for the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees faced four outs on the base paths in extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Andrew Benintendi and Tim Locastro attempted to steal twice, but Benintendi exited the base early and was picked off by Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald.

In the 11th inning, Aaron Hicks hit a line drive at second baseman Adam Frazier, and Miguel Andujar froze as he stepped toward third base as Frazier caught the ball. Frazier fired the ball to JP Crawford, who doubled off Andazar after he couldn’t get back to base in time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the 12th inning, after Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ground ball back to pitcher Matthew Festa, Jose Trevino was caught between second and third base and grounded out.

Trevino was tagged out by the Mariners trying to get to third base. With the down underway, Kiner-Falefa tried to advance to second base to “replace” Trevino as an extra-inning automatic base runner, but the Mariners were all over and forced Kiner-Falefa off the baseline on another double play.

In the 11th and 12th innings the Yankees only allowed two batters to go up in each inning thanks to their base running errors.

The Yankees’ bullpen held scoreless innings against the Mariners until the 13th, when Jonathan Loisiga surrendered a walk-off single to pinch hitter Lewis Torrance.

Matt Brash gave the Mariners the win after stranding the bases loaded in the top of the 13th inning.

The Rays tried to stay in a separate hotel from the team amid rumors of a Andy Diaz poaching

The starting pitchers were incredible: Luis Castillo went eight shutout innings, but gave up just three hits and struck out seven batters, while Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight hitters.

It was a great bounce-back start for Cole after the same Mariners team blitzed him for a six-run first inning at Yankees Stadium last week.

For Castillo, it was a continuation of his start last week against the Yankees, where he threw seven strong innings, giving up just three runs in his Mariner debut.

With the win, the Mariners maintain their spot in the second AL wild card spot, a half game back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Despite the loss, the Yankees still have a 10.5 game lead in the AL East as the Toronto Blue Jays also lose.