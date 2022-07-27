The march of the lionesses inspires a new generation

Welcome to Moving the Goalposts, The Guardian’s new (and free) newsletter on women’s football. Here is an excerpt from this week’s issue. To receive the full version once a week, simply enter your email address below:

Euro 2022 is coming to an end. If it was up to me, it would last forever. Throughout the match we saw great energy in the stands, amazing football and all of England rallying around Sarina Wigman’s team. The idea is to keep the momentum going into next season. When the Football Association announced the Women’s Super League schedule for the 2022-23 season, it bluntly said it was to be the “biggest ever” due to home championships.

Even after all the records and successes, there is still a lot to be achieved. Last week Anita Asante wrote about the lack of diversity in the England team and raised a very important question: where do people look for talent? Especially at a time when notoriety is high and more girls and women dream of playing, it is important to think about the future of women’s football in England.

Josh Arnold, Bloomsbury Football Academy manager, said more girls and boys have wanted to join their central London team since the start of the tournament. “We often say that you have to see it to be it. Maybe we’re missing out on an opportunity. It would be great to see the diversity that really represents young people playing the game. However, I believe that the current group of players have really inspired the next generation of young footballers.”

Morgan Brennan, founder of Victoria Park Vixens in east London, believes that the main task is not to miss the chance after the Euro. For her, the legacy should be seen in terms of a broader impact on women’s football that goes beyond professional games and major events. She said the Vixens have received a lot of messages from women wanting to join and believes this will continue until the World Cup in 2023.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger – a record number of young girls playing football in the UK – so we expect it to continue.”

At the academic and amateur level, there is hope that the FA will increase investment in women’s football; that, regardless of the results, women’s football in England will be a source of joy, money and inspiration. Arnold and Brennan’s teams have put on match screenings and some of their players have been to England games, which helps them deepen their relationship with the game.

Young fans in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-finals in England. Photograph: Lisey Nisner/Reuters

“I believe that interest will increase if we continue to treat the players the same as the men’s team,” said Arnold. “Now we are all connected to these people on the team and how they have brought us together as a country, so now we have to count down to the next competition by promoting tickets for their matches, ensuring they are available.”

Brennan agrees. “You have young girls from all over the UK who can go and see and it’s not limited to London. Because it’s affordable and inexpensive, I think it really helped increase turnout. It was also amazing to see it on the BBC and on billboards across the country. This is definitely the most important moment in women’s football that I have witnessed.”

Topics for discussion

African awards Since the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title went to Banyana Banyana, many other honors have gone to South Africa. Andile Dlamini was the tournament’s best goalkeeper, Hilda Magaia’s two goals in the final made her Woman of the Match and South Africa won the Fair Play award. However, the best player of the tournament was Ghizlan Chebbak, the captain of the Moroccan national team, which took second place.

Joy for South Africa after winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco in Rabat. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

South America Brazil and Colombia claimed their places at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after reaching the final of the Women’s America’s Cup. On Saturday, 17-year-old Linda Caicedo will try to win the trophy for the hosts as Debigna and Brazil reach their eighth continental title.

Quote of the week

South African head coach Desiree Ellis after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: “I’m so happy. It’s been a long time. We’ve worked so hard to get here. We came into this tournament knowing we have to play one game at a time and here we are as African champions. Congratulations to all the players and team staff This is for you, South Africa!”

Recommended viewing

England were already on their way to the Euro final, but Alessia Russo had to do it. The heel + nutmeg combo was too difficult for Hedwig Lindahl in the semi-final against Sweden. Does Rousseau have eyes in the back of his head?