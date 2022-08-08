New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The general manager of a barbecue restaurant in Texas said a thief stole nearly $3,000 worth of brisket in the early morning hours of August 4.

Alison Clem, general manager of La Barbecue in Austin, Texas, said the man jumped the fence at 4 a.m., stole 20 briskets and ran toward the smoker. Fox 7.

Clem said he thinks the thief planned the robbery.

“We’re kind of assuming he’s watching. You know, someone probably cooks for us. We haven’t had turnover in our house since we’ve been here, so it’s not current. So, it’s also strange that he knows.” Clem said.

She said the incident was caught on camera and lasted for about 15 minutes.

“One of my strongest guys over there just can’t lift 10 briskets in a box, and [the thief] He lifted them over his head. So, I really think it was planned,” Clem said.

According to Klemm, the price of the meat, when added to the seasoning and labor, is $3,000, she said.

Clem said this was the seventh or eighth time the restaurant had been broken into, but the first time the meat had been stolen.

“I can imagine he probably works for a food truck or a restaurant. I don’t know, even throwing a party. I don’t know,” Clem said.