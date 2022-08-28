type here...
The man started the fire to lure out the neighbors. Then he fired at them – killing 3 people.

Neighbors stand around an apartment building rental property after a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday.

HOUSTON. A man evicted from an apartment building in Houston shot and killed five other tenants, killing three of them, Sunday morning after setting the house on fire to lure them out, police said. Law enforcement officers shot the gunman.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential area in southwest Houston. According to Police Chief Troy Finner, police and fire brigades arrived at the apartment building following reports of a fire.

According to Finner, the perpetrator opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, at other residents as they left the house. Two died on the spot, one died in the hospital. According to him, firefighters rescued two other wounded, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The man then opened fire while firefighters fought the flames, forcing them to take cover until police spotted the gunman lying down and shot him, Finner said.

The identity was not released, and Finner said neither firefighters nor officers were hurt.

“I saw things I hadn’t seen in 32 years and it happened over and over again,” Finner said. “We’re just asking for the community to come together.”

Neighbor Robin Ahrens told the Houston Chronicle that he heard what he first thought was fireworks as he prepared to go to work.

“I was just lucky I didn’t go outside because he would probably have shot me too,” he told the newspaper.

He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was past due on rent, was out of a job and had recently been given eviction notice.

“Something must have hit him really hard in the last couple of days and he didn’t care,” he said.

