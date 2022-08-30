The love of my life has died. My grief had to take a backseat to put food on the table for my children.

This article is written in the first person by Wendy Powell, who lives in Stony Plain, Alta. For more information on CBC first-person stories, see FAQ .

I lay in bed in the middle of the night, as I have always been awake every night since my husband died. I didn’t know grief could be so heavy.

I needed a plan, but it was impossible to think logically. It had only been a month since Andrew’s death, but the worries about finances and taking care of my family were weighing heavily on me. Rent had to be paid and food had to be put on the table no matter how empty I felt.

Andrew and I met in 1997 on an old-school chat forum, back in the days of dial-up Internet access and long before dating apps and modern social networking.

He lived in Los Angeles and worked as a composer for TV shows. I was in Edmonton studying at the University of Alberta. Our friendship began with e-mail correspondence, and then grew into expensive long-distance phone calls. We exchanged lyrics and poems, had deep heart-to-heart conversations, and chatted daily or emailed each other. I fell in love with him even before we met in person.

Andrew (left) and Wendy met online in 1997. He was a musician in Los Angeles and she was a student at the University of Alberta at the time. (Presented by Wendy Powell)

When I was 21, I dropped out of university and moved to California, where we got married and had two of three children. We eventually returned to Alberta, settled with family in Stony Plain, and welcomed our third child.

Andrew and I never actually followed the expected life path that others followed, although that would probably be easier.

We didn’t have normal 9 to 5 jobs with benefits and life insurance policies. Andrew has always been a self-employed video editor and motion graphics artist when we settled in Alberta, although music has always been on his mind. He played in several bands and eventually formed his own jazz band, The A Powell Band, shortly before he fell ill.

I stayed home with the kids, ran the house, and took gardening classes to learn how to grow my own food. We even immersed ourselves in home schooling for a few years. We went at our own pace and sacrificed a lot to feed our family on one income.

Andrew and I made plans for the next few years, and life went on as usual, until one day it just stopped.

A Powell is playing a pre-Christmas concert. From left to right: Andrew Powell, Jason Allen, Ted Tessier and Stephen McGann, Wendy Powell’s brother. (Agnes Allen)

Nobody expected Andrew to get cancer. Nobody expected him to die just two months after he was diagnosed. I definitely wasn’t ready. Andrew passed away in March 2020, just days before the pandemic shut down the entire planet.

In those long days of deep mourning after his death, I somehow managed to make a plan. I would resume work on the university diploma that I left so long ago. And then I can find a job that pays enough to support my family.

In the meantime, I planted a huge garden and sold homemade products and homemade condiments to earn some money. That summer, I focused on my kids and gardening while I tried to work on university courses. A good friend offered me a freelance writing job, which also helped us keep a roof over our heads.

In 2020, Powell turned to her garden as a source of income. (Presented by Wendy Powell)

But I did not know that grief would affect me so much, both mentally and physically.

The first year after Andrey’s death was sharply painful. Everything hurt. Everything was hard. It was difficult to raise three grieving children alone in isolation from the pandemic and with a broken heart. The second year surprised me by being even more challenging as I gradually came to the realization that the pain would not magically disappear one day. The broken heart became more real and permanent.

I had difficulty concentrating and low energy. There were many days when just getting out of bed was an accomplishment. My school textbooks began to gather dust, and my online classes at Athabasca University, which doesn’t run scheduled semesters, took months longer than I expected. Looking back, I realize that I should have waited a year or two before returning to university.

Powell’s daughter Felicity poses with a stack of her mom’s schoolbooks in a children’s literature class at the University of Athabasca. (Wendy Powell)

We are now in our third year without Andrey and life is becoming more tolerable. In the past few months, I have been able to properly concentrate on work and study.

Never in my life did I think the grieving process would be so difficult or so long. And while I can’t say that the grief has subsided, I am proud that I have become stronger.

With the newfound strength came a new sense of self-worth. I stopped feeling like I needed too much time to get on with my life. I do my best, even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside. If I’m trying my best, what more can you ask of me?

What more can I ask of myself?

I recently enrolled in my final year and will be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the fall. I hope to find a job with nice colleagues and good benefits – a predictable and reliable 9 to 5 schedule.

I am very proud of myself for continuing to persevere, even for many days when I thought life was impossible and even meaningless.

I don’t know what the future holds for me. But I know that I have found the strength to take on anything.

Andrew Powell photographed in 2017 in Canmore, Alta. (Presented by Wendy Powell)

LISTEN | Andrew Powell sings Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors on a recording Wendy made on her phone. “The text is very inspiring in difficult times,” she says.

Radio Active 3:00 Andrew Powell Singing true colors