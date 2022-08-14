New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In a victory for pro-life advocates, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in an ongoing legal battle over the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in place.

Friday’s ruling, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, allowed states to enact their own abortion laws, forcing three Louisiana clinics to rely on regulations and temporary restraining orders to keep operating. Providers hoped the latest ruling would allow them to resume abortion services.

“It’s disappointing that four of the seven justices, with no written explanation, issued a ruling that effectively denies women access to critical care throughout Louisiana, yet the case is ongoing and we’re confident we can affect meaningful change,” Joanna Wright, a Plaintiff’s counsel said.

Louisiana’s trigger law, designed to take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, prohibits abortion in the state and does not allow exceptions for rape or adultery.

Plaintiffs challenging the state ban acknowledge that abortion may now be prohibited but that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

State Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction on July 21, allowing the clinic to continue offering abortions while a lawsuit to ban the procedure is fought in court.

But a few days later, the abortion was halted after a state appeals court ruled in favor of the defendant in the case, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. A “suspended” appeal was granted and Johnson was ordered to restore enforcement of abortion restrictions.

Plaintiffs unsuccessfully appealed the 1st Circuit Court’s decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Landry praised Friday’s decision in a Twitter post, saying he was “pleased with the court’s decision and will continue to fight to end this legal circus.”

