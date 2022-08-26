The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen-Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was officially announced.

The Lakers get a defensive-minded guard who fits first-year coach Darwin Hamm’s plan to get better on that side of the court. Los Angeles finished 21st in defensive rating last season, including 12th in the Western Conference.

Beverly was excited about the business. He was moved from Minnesota to Utah in the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves and tweeted praise for the latest deal.

Barring a major preseason trade, the Lakers will open the season with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. James tweeted about Westbrook on Thursday morning, saying, “Can’t wait for him to be out this season.”

The deep and talented Western Conference in 2022-23 will help the Lakers a lot this season, but the Lakers are also looking forward. Beverley is on a one-year, $13 million contract and after next season, the Lakers will have four players signed through the 2023-24 season (James, Davis, Damian Jones, Max Christie), giving the franchise a chance to rebuild. Roster next summer.