closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 21st

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for pets that have been exposed to the virus.

Los Angeles health officials said on Aug. The initiative was announced on the 20th, saying it had recently received funding to conduct free COVIS-19 testing on pets.

Dog at the park

Dog at the park
(iStock)

“If your pet has been exposed to a human or animal with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, it may be eligible for a free SARS-CoV-2 test,” the health department tweeted.

Funding comes from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, according to its website, “supports surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in animals in Los Angeles County.”

Los Angeles youth basketball must wear masks, critic calls policy ‘dangerous’

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for pets that have been exposed to the virus.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for pets that have been exposed to the virus.
(Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

The department said it plans to offer free testing to animal shelters and centers throughout Los Angeles County and will test animals such as “deer, bats, raccoons…dogs, cats, hamsters, pocket pets…seals.”

Pet owners can request a free COVID-19 test if their pet has symptoms of the coronavirus or has been exposed to another animal or human with the coronavirus.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Of the 177 animals tested so far, including dogs, cats, bats, raccoons, skunks, rats and sea lions, none have tested positive for COVID-19.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and Twitter @asabes10.