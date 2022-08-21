New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for pets that have been exposed to the virus.

Los Angeles health officials said on Aug. The initiative was announced on the 20th, saying it had recently received funding to conduct free COVIS-19 testing on pets.

“If your pet has been exposed to a human or animal with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, it may be eligible for a free SARS-CoV-2 test,” the health department tweeted.

Funding comes from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, according to its website, “supports surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in animals in Los Angeles County.”

The department said it plans to offer free testing to animal shelters and centers throughout Los Angeles County and will test animals such as “deer, bats, raccoons…dogs, cats, hamsters, pocket pets…seals.”

Pet owners can request a free COVID-19 test if their pet has symptoms of the coronavirus or has been exposed to another animal or human with the coronavirus.

Of the 177 animals tested so far, including dogs, cats, bats, raccoons, skunks, rats and sea lions, none have tested positive for COVID-19.