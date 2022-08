‘The Lord of the Rings’ offers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power to rule them all

(CNN) Having invested billions to mount a serialized version of “The Lord of the Rings,” Amazon has paid off in production values ​​but not in storytelling, a handsome prequel that bores even the most devoted hobbits more than the Lord. . “The Rings of Power” should be a source of much excitement, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, it feels ill-suited to reign supreme.

Indeed, some of the shortcomings of “The Rings of Power” are similar to those of HBO’s magnificent “Game of Thrones” prequel. “Dragon’s House,” Which is relatively brighter. Based on the early episodes, the audience realized the distance between the characters Trilogy by Peter Jackson And their ancestors seem more obvious.

The series’ format — episodes will drop weekly after the two-episode premiere — also invokes some bad habits vs. Jackson’s notoriously long films, with plodding interludes and the second episode without feeling like it’s unraveling on too many fronts. Happening, relatively speaking.

Enthusiasts of JRR Tolkien’s ornate world will no doubt be tempted to luxuriate in this centuries-spanning approach to the story, which features an extended prologue about a massive and costly battle with Sauron’s army and then his disappearance. Some hope for peace, while a vengeful Elvish warrior Galadriel (Morphide Clarke) stays awake, she’s sure, she says, “Wicked doesn’t sleep. She waits.”

Like “House of the Dragon,” “The Ring of Power” has attempted to more prominently feature women and people of color, and, among other things, to capitalize on the ageless qualities of the elves, attempting to provide a connection even with less time in between. Serials and Movies.

