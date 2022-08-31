type here...
‘The Lord of the Rings’ offers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power to rule them all

(CNN)Having invested billions to mount a serialized version of “The Lord of the Rings,” Amazon has paid off in production values ​​but not in storytelling, a handsome prequel that bores even the most devoted hobbits more than the Lord. . “The Rings of Power” should be a source of much excitement, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, it feels ill-suited to reign supreme.

Indeed, some of the shortcomings of “The Rings of Power” are similar to those of HBO’s magnificent “Game of Thrones” prequel. “Dragon’s House,” Which is relatively brighter. Based on the early episodes, the audience realized the distance between the characters Trilogy by Peter Jackson And their ancestors seem more obvious.
The series’ format — episodes will drop weekly after the two-episode premiere — also invokes some bad habits vs. Jackson’s notoriously long films, with plodding interludes and the second episode without feeling like it’s unraveling on too many fronts. Happening, relatively speaking.
    Enthusiasts of JRR Tolkien’s ornate world will no doubt be tempted to luxuriate in this centuries-spanning approach to the story, which features an extended prologue about a massive and costly battle with Sauron’s army and then his disappearance. Some hope for peace, while a vengeful Elvish warrior Galadriel (Morphide Clarke) stays awake, she’s sure, she says, “Wicked doesn’t sleep. She waits.”
      Like “House of the Dragon,” “The Ring of Power” has attempted to more prominently feature women and people of color, and, among other things, to capitalize on the ageless qualities of the elves, attempting to provide a connection even with less time in between. Serials and Movies.
      Morpheus Clarke as Galadriel in Amazon’s prequel series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

      Overall, the elves occupy an enhanced role, including the hardened soldier Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), who becomes more profound as the battle lines begin to form.
      Still, the latitude provided by the episodic approach, and plans for multiple seasons, don’t initially translate into more compelling characters, and after catching the audience on history, the build-up to the meat of the story is slow.
        Gradually, “The Rings of Power” introduces an assortment of players known as Men, Elves, the ever-colorful dwarves, and the Hobbit subset Harfoots (hopefully, not in the finale). At times, as the series weaves between them, it feels like a “lord of maps” spreading images of various kingdoms across the screen as it navigates from one locale to another.
        While those locations reflect the scope of the production in its magnificence, the mythical creatures presented actually prove a bit more uneven.
        So far, Amazon’s monstrous loot — invested enough to become an integral part of the coverage — has been brought to the service of relatively uninspired storytelling, lacking narrative urgency. The expectations raised by the title thus become something of a double-edged sword, especially when so much has been done to promote the larger effort that was promised.
          As for the epic battle that awaits, “The Rings of Power” can still rise to the occasion. Yet despite those beautiful, expansive views of Middle-earth, music swelling and the camera panning around, it’s hard to resist the temptation to say, “Wake me up when you get there” after the opening introduction.
          “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” premieres Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime.

