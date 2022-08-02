The LIV Golf Series remains the most vacant of all sports opinion

The third LIV Golf Exhibition took place last weekend in New Jersey at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where someone won the tournament and took home a lot of money.

I’m sure some teams also won a good amount for getting the best scores.

Oh, and other players who didn’t get close enough to win still have a chance to win money too.

Most sports fans have forgotten all this now that it doesn’t really matter what happens at LIV golf events. None of that makes sense. Exhibitions are watered down with three days of uncut play and no matter who lifts the trophy on the final day.

No spark. No history. There’s nothing even remotely to connect the fans with the players, because how could some golfers care about winning more money for their bank account?

I watch a ton of golf. More golf than one should watch and I don’t know who won the second LIV golf event a few weeks ago. I guess you don’t either, and I guess anonymous people on Twitter to yell at anyone who questions this dumb league will have to do a Google search to find the answer.

LIV is an empty wasteland where players are flush with Saudi funded league money and don’t care about anything. No depth and no juicy storylines.

This week’s tournament was played on Trump’s course, and the former president wore the same white shirt and black pants and silly red hat every day, drawing loud cheers from fans who had previously shouted that politics had no place. in sports.

It was fitting for everything that happened at the LIV golf event because again, these things come in the wind and no one cares what happened between the ropes.

See Phil Mickelson. You remember him, right? He again finished at the back of the pack with a score of 6 over. He is now a combined 26 overs in three LIV exhibitions, but again none of it matters. His huge checks are cash and that’s the most important thing here.

More LIV events and big checks and corny-like announcers trying to tell viewers how wonderful and different everything is at these exhibitions.

But the real difference is that nothing matters and nothing is remembered for long.