Many mainstream media outlets have called Dr. John Fetterman, the Republican opponent of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate. Mehmet’s decision not to debate with Oz provides sympathetic framing as Fetterman recovers from a stroke.

Sharp attacks from Oz’s campaign and Republican allies seem to have included sarcastic pledges to help Fetterman through any debate, and one spokesman’s scathing remark that Fetterman could have avoided his stroke by eating more vegetables.

In on-air conversations at CNN and MSNBC, media figures widely condemned the Oz campaign’s comments about Fetterman’s health, speculating that they could alienate the Republican candidate from an already enthusiastic voter base. However, many commentators and guests also expressed concern about Fetterman’s ability to govern. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and has spent time away from the campaign trail, has said he plans to debate Oz at some point.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Legal Rebellion founder and media critic William A. Jacobson said media coverage would be different if Republicans skipped the debate on health issues.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle allows Fetterman to question whether OZ will agree to do the debate before the midterms.

“It’s often helpful to ask how the media will react to a situation if party affiliation changes. If the Republican candidate has a serious potential mental impairment, and has stayed off the campaign trail and thus refused to debate, is there any doubt the media will be all over the issue? Of course it will be.” And the center will be and public interest will be prioritized over sympathy,” he said.

CNN political commentator Michael Smerconish said Fetterman’s health was a “legitimate concern,” but also called Oz’s comments “asinine” and sophomoric.

“It can work to Fetterman’s advantage because we all know someone who has had a stroke, and Oz’s response to it, I think, makes Fetterman more sympathetic,” he added.

CNN political analyst Jackie Kucinich made a similar statement on “Inside Politics with John King” when she claimed that Fetterman had turned a “legitimate concern” about his health into a “potential positive.” She further referenced a recent campaign ad for Fetterman in which the Democratic candidate asked the crowd “anyone here ever have a health problem” to which the majority raised their hands.

CNN’s John Avalon was more critical of Fetterman’s decision to skip the Oz vs. September debate, saying the “New Day” panel found several divisions within the group.

Natasha Alford, another CNN political analyst, said on the panel that she is more concerned about the Oz campaign than the Fetterman campaign when she fears for the health of Democrats. Citing recent polls indicating that Fetterman’s stroke is not a major concern for likely voters, Alford said “people don’t mind” Fetterman’s health issues and that it is not a “weak point” for him.

Avalon then jumped in, saying the Alford approach was a “separate issue.”

“I don’t know why it’s so difficult in our politics today to apply the same standards regardless of political party. You know, you give Republicans a lot of grief for trying to denigrate the debate, I know,” Avalon said. “You know what? When a Democrat does it for whatever reason, that’s what you have to do.”

Avalon added that while Fetterman may not be the victim of his opponent’s low blow, he still has a “duty” to debate Oz in front of his potential constituents.

Fetterman was beaten for walking out of a debate with Drs. OZ: ‘Biden Basement Strategy’

On MSNBC, Tara Palmeri, senior political correspondent for Puck News, said the Fetterman campaign is “absolutely weak” in that its leader is not good enough to go out and campaign. She said it’s important for Fetterman to get out and campaign if he’s not able to debate, but acknowledged that the strategy of staying out of the spotlight is working for him.

She echoed the words of several other media figures when she speculated that Oz’s comments about Fetterman’s health could turn the question of his health from a “weakness” to a “strength.”

While Oz himself expressed hope for Fetterman’s full recovery, his campaign sometimes threw elbows, with an Oz spokesman at one point suggesting that the Democrat would not have had a stroke if he had “never eaten a vegetable in his life.”

KTTH radio host Jason Rantz told Fox News Digital that it was important for Oz not to appear to blame Fetterman’s health issues on him, but slammed the media for “dishonest” news coverage.

“Journalists find themselves in trouble. They know Fetterman’s health is an obvious issue and a legitimate concern, but they don’t want to hurt his chances of winning. It just reminds us how incapable some journalists are of providing honest news coverage,” he said

DePauw University journalism professor Jeffrey McCall said sympathetic media coverage of Fetterman’s health is “understandable,” but the media needs to recognize that there is a difference between holding someone accountable as a candidate and understanding them.

“We should all be concerned about Fetterman’s health, of course, but this Senate seat could determine control of the Senate, and as such, we should expect Fetterman to demonstrate that he can handle the duties of the office,” McCall told Fox News Digital. . “Being an effective senator requires being able to debate in committee hearings and on the Senate floor. Therefore, Fetterman should be expected to rhetorically engage the public through formal debates and in-depth media interviews.”

He noted that Oz’s attempt to bring Fetterman to the point of controversy was “insensitive.”

Mainstream media outlets have also provided somewhat eccentric framing in print reports, such as a Washington Post piece headlined, “Fetterman campaign says stroke recovery factor in fall debate plans.”

“Counselors say Fetterman can engage in one-on-one conversations but struggles with a more cluttered auditory environment, a condition common to stroke survivors and doctors say may improve over time,” the report said.

Fetterman said he opposes the voter ID law because ‘people of color are less likely to have their ID’.

Some conservatives slammed the Washington Post story’s tweets, saying the debate would essentially be a one-on-one conversation.

It outlined Republican attacks on Fetterman to avoid controversy and even circulated an anonymous Democratic source’s description of focus group members who had little concern for his position.

“Rising tensions are creating an extraordinary dynamic in the race to decide which party controls the Senate next year. Republicans are trying to explain Fetterman’s health and his campaign this fall after Fetterman suffered a midlife stroke. Only in May and later did a more complete picture of his medical history emerge, ” the post wrote.

Other outlets also framed their stories through the lens of the Oz campaign, making Fetterman’s health an issue.

Pennsylvania Senate showdown: OZ takes aim at Fetterman for not joining Biden on Tuesday

NBC News, in a report titled “Fetterman rejects Oz offer to host first debate, list of ‘concessions’ is insulting,” highlighted the Oz campaign’s apparently ironic offer to afford Fetterman whatever he wanted from the debate, such as a bathroom break. , earpieces and on-hand notes to communicate with his staff.

“John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, declined Mehmet Oz’s offer to host his first debate next week, saying the GOP candidate’s campaign thought it was funny to ‘moke’ his recovery from a stroke,” NBC reported.

The New York Times lamented the “ugly turn” in the race, saying, “When Fetterman refused to debate, Oz made his stroke an issue.”

The piece acknowledged that “Mr. Fetterman said Tuesday that he would not participate in the debate in early September, implying that his recovery from his stroke in May was not sufficient to perform at the peak of his abilities. His decision came a day after the Oz campaign.”

“With a long tradition in American politics of candidates questioning their opponents’ health and fitness for office, Dr. Oz drew attention to the issue as he revived his embattled candidacy,” the Times reported. “The attacks have opened up an issue that the Fetterman campaign has tried to control — Mr. Fetterman’s health — by avoiding free questions from the news media or voters since the candidate returned to the campaign trail this month.”

It included an Aug. 23 clip of Fetterman’s halting speech and word-searching, “seized by conservative news outlets and commentators on the clip that appeared to portray Mr. Fetterman as unfit.”