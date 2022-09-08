The Legacy of Elizabeth II: Media Queen

“Inevitably, I must appear to many of you as a rather distant figure. When I was 21, I dedicated my life to serving our people. I am glad that I had the opportunity to be a witness and participant in many cardinal changes in life in this country. And with the support of my family, once again dedicate myself to serving our great country.” “Queen Elizabeth II ushered in a new and radically different era for the monarchy. Her reign blended the ancient and the modern. When she became queen, the country was still reeling from the memories of World War II. Her coronation in 1953 was the first royal event of its kind to be broadcast live on television. And that gave the British hope that something better was just around the corner.” [cheering] “By then, the royal family was used to broadcasting their message. In 1940, as Princess Elizabeth, the Queen made her first radio address.” “Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers.” “She was 14 years old, and Britain experienced what Churchill called the high point of the war against Germany. Newsreel footage shows her parents inspecting London after the bombings. “And the knowledge that their king and queen were among them, that they had indeed been caught during the raid and had to take refuge during this visit, greatly encouraged the people.” “Royals understood the power of images, and television showed what the monarchy does best. The showmanship that glorified his position reinforced his status and the vital mystique that reinforced it.” “For the first time after her coronation, we saw the great state carriage, richly decorated, gilded, richly painted. Perhaps the most beautiful anachronism in the world. “It was a technology that shaped and massed the information that reached the public about an ancient and distant institution. In over 60 years of the queen’s reign, the empire shrank to its island core and she came to rule over another nation, much less willing to acknowledge her, much less respectful, more assertive, more driven by wealth, greedier some people thought. It has become increasingly important to use the media and television where, in the past, radio has been sufficient to control the royal narrative and maintain its importance. First of all, she gave the impression of a royal court, at the head of which was an impeccable woman whose behavior was never questioned. But maintaining that image was not easy.” “We are interrupting this film to inform you that we are receiving reports that Diana”, “the Princess of Wales has died” “after a car accident in Paris”. “Looks like they were being followed by paparazzi on two motorcycles.” “After the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the Queen almost irrevocably lost public sympathy, appearing very, very distant, almost aloof. She seemed unwilling to respond to the public’s longing for her to acknowledge the national mood of mourning. It took a few days before she finally went on TV and addressed the nation.” “Following the terrible news last Sunday, we have seen across Britain and around the world an overwhelming expression of sadness at Diana’s death.” “Then, most revealingly, she stood in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace as the funeral cortege passed by and bowed her head in recognition of Diana’s immense popularity. Royal heads of state usually don’t bow to other people, other people bow to them. And so she appeared in public with her head bowed, and this helped the monarchy begin to restore its image. As information became more accessible on computer and smartphone screens, the royal family created their own website. He took over a Twitter account. He used YouTube to broadcast important moments.” [cheering] “You will find prepared, carefully crafted material that has been overwhelmingly designed to create and reinforce the impression that this is a family in the service of the nation itself.” “Hip hip hooray!” “They wanted to make sure they didn’t say the wrong things, that they kept their mystique. But it became harder and harder to do it, and the younger members of the royal family made it harder. Prince Harry, her grandson and Meghan Markle have decided to leave the royal family and make their own lives in California. They continued to make various allegations against the royal family during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.” “The months I was pregnant, we had a conversation in tandem that he would not be provided. He will not be given a title, nor will there be fears and talk about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” “The impact of the new technology has been the opposite. Now the monarchy has become a target from within its own ranks. It happened around the same time that Prince Philip was in the hospital and it seemed like a double challenge to the Queen. But no matter how much communication she needs, she remains stingy in her public statements. Less has always been more.” “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” “The death of Prince Philip has been presented as a national tragedy. The couple have been married for 73 years. It was a relationship that merged with the image of the monarchy. The queen was always in front, and Philip was one step behind, as protocol required. However, emotionally he was on her side. The loss of her husband caused a huge surge of public sympathy. She responded first with seclusion, then with a resumption of royal duties.” [laughing] “By and large, the Queen’s reign has modernized the royal family without depriving it of exclusive privileges. It changed how the world perceived the ancient institution and how that institution responded to the world. But at its core, the monarchy remained ambivalent, devoid of executive power, ruling only with the tacit consent of its subjects, yet central to Britain’s sense of self. Looking back, I want to think: what was it? When did the queen determine how she sees her role? And you could probably say in one speech in 1957.” “I can’t lead you into battle. I don’t give you laws or administer justice, but there’s more I can do. I can give you my heart.” “This will be her legacy as her reign comes to an end, the longest reign of any British monarch.”