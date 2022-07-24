New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, exposed the left’s double standard on free speech Saturday on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

REP. Jim Jordan: They do not think that the First Amendment Rights Apply to you and [me]. Consider what they say about your free speech rights. Today the left says that if you don’t agree with them, you’re not even allowed to speak — and if you try, we’re going to call you a racist and we’re going to try to quash you.

And now we have the left giving a winking nod to people who try to use violence and intimidation tactics against those they disagree with. So I’m afraid – their attack on your First Amendment rights, Your Second Amendment Rights, your Fourth Amendment due process rights. And now [there’s] They almost have a double standard when it comes to the violence they see from the public [who] agree with their political stance.

