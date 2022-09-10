New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing a statutory ban against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on tribal lands.

The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The lawsuit comes after Montana Department of Labor and Industry officials determined the Port Authority discriminated against an unvaccinated man who tried to attend one of their meetings in Browning.

Browning is located on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the Port Authority argued that the state lacked jurisdiction over tribal lands to enforce Montana’s ban on vaccination mandates.

Although tribes in Montana often implement stricter safety protocols than the state, Native Americans have been disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19, the Missoulian reported. The Blackfeet tribe reported in July that 67 community members have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Labor and Industries did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit.

Montana’s Republican-dominated legislature last year passed the first law in the nation making it illegal to discriminate in access to services, public accommodations or employment based on a person’s vaccination status. The law applies to all vaccines.

In March, a judge in a separate case ruled that the law could not be enforced against most health care facilities, but a temporary federal rule remains in place requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.