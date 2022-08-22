New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new lawsuit challenges an Arizona law that takes a strong stance against voter fraud by requiring anyone to cancel their previous registration before registering in any county in the state.

Senate Bill 1260, which takes effect Sept. 24, also makes it a felony for those who “knowingly provide a mechanism to vote for another person registered in another state.” The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, Voto Latino and the progressive group Priorities USA claim the law goes too far.

“People generally don’t feel like definitively canceling their voter registration when they move, and there’s often no clear or easy way to do so,” the complaint, filed Aug. 15 in Arizona federal court, says. “There is no guarantee that a jurisdiction will actually cancel voter registration immediately upon receipt of the request.”

According to the law, “residentially unstable voters such as young voters, poor voters and non-white voters” would be hit hardest by the law, as would “older voters who move to Arizona to retire.”

By criminalizing acts that facilitate voting, the law “makes it more difficult for these voters to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” the suit argues. The plaintiff groups say they “work to help Arizonans exercise their fundamental right to vote” and that their staff or volunteers face criminal charges.

The statute’s language indicates that it is directed at those who knowingly assist someone to vote when they know they are registered in another state, as it provides an example of someone who forwards an early ballot. Another person. To further prevent such actions, the law calls for people who received ballots for a previous incumbent to write “not at this address” on the envelope and return it.

The lawsuit also challenges the bill’s provisions that call for revoking a voter’s registration if officials can verify that a voter is already registered in another county in Arizona. That voter also has their name removed from the state’s early voting list.

The lawsuit argues that “it is perfectly legal to register to vote in more than one location” and that “voters with multiple registrations may intend to vote legally using only one of those registrations.”

The complaint alleged that the bill violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

Elias Law Group, led by attorney Mark Elias, who previously worked for the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, represents the plaintiffs.

“This bill must be repealed to protect the voting rights of Arizona voters,” Aria Branch, a partner at the firm, said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Fox News reached out to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office for comment but they did not immediately respond.