The lawsuit alleges that the Sea to Sky gondola’s new security system failed during the second cable-cutting incident.

Operators of the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, British Columbia, have filed a lawsuit alleging that their new “state of the art” security system failed when a vandal climbed one of the ride’s towers and cut the cable a second time. in two years.

The lawsuit, filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday, says the motion-sensing alarm was installed in early 2020, months after the cables were first severed in the summer of 2019.

The strengthened system was supposed to prevent history from repeating itself.

Throughout the year, history somehow did.

“The alarm was not triggered before or during [the 2020] security breach,” the lawsuit says.

“As a result of the security breach and signal failure, the vandal was able to cut the cable, which ruptured catastrophically.”

The company’s allegations are not proven, and the security company Unified Systems (USI) did not file a response to the lawsuit in court.

The statement says that the alarm did not work that night.

The nacelle company said it hired USI to develop the new security system in January 2020, five months after the first cable-cutting incident last August.

“From the Sea to the Sky … made it clear [the firm] that safety is paramount to ensure that such an event does not happen again,” the statement said.

According to the lawsuit, USI said it would install a “state of the art specialized” security system that would operate around the clock. The lawsuit states that if triggered, the alarm should activate bright lights and a blaring public address system alerting intruders that they are under surveillance by a camera and the police have been notified.

WATCH | The footage shows how a security guard miraculously avoided a collision with gondola cars in 2020:

Falling gondola cars almost hit the guard Duration 0:37 Surveillance video shows a guard with a flashlight narrowly avoiding falling gondola cars on September 14, 2020.

The system was installed in February 2020.

In September of that year, someone approached one of the gondola towers, climbed a ladder, and cut the cable again.

The lawsuit alleged that the alarm failed because it was not receiving enough or any power at the time. It claimed that USI had more details about what went wrong, but that they would only be provided to the court “on a confidential basis” if the case went to trial.

The company previously said damage from both incidents totaled more than $10 million.

The claim seeks damages for breach of contract and negligence.

No arrests have been made

Both crimes are still unsolved.

At a press conference marking the two-year anniversary of the second incident on Wednesday, the RCMP released a profile and thermal image of the suspect in one or both cases.

Investigators believe that the suspect must be “in excellent physical condition” and familiar with the surroundings and the tools that would be needed to cut such a cable and get away unharmed.

Police are considering criminal charges of disorderly conduct and life-threatening disorderly conduct because a security guard was nearly killed by falling gondola cars in 2020.

WATCH | British Columbia RCMP Sgt. Chris Manso gives information about the suspect:

RCMP unveils profile of suspect in gondola vandalism Duration 0:49 British Columbia RCMP Sgt. Chris Manso says the man who cut the Sea to Sky gondola cable is in good physical condition and knows the area well.

The attraction attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, carrying passengers up a steep mountain range near Stawamus Chief, which offers panoramic views of Howe Strait. It is also a major player in the $95 million local tourism sector, according to Tourism Squamish.

The company is offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to arrest and conviction.

The company has since hired its own security team.