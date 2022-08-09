The lawsuit alleges sexual abuse of former students and hiding in a private Sask. Christian school

ATTENTION! This story contains disturbing details..

According to former students, the sexual abuse was perpetrated – and covered up – by several officials at a private Saskatoon Christian school and a nearby church.

The allegations are contained in a 30-page lawsuit filed Monday afternoon in the Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench by Saskatoon attorneys Grant Scharfstein and Samuel Edmondson.

The proposed class action follows this month’s CBC News investigation into allegations of more than 30 students of widespread physical abuse, solitary confinement, exorcisms and forced political campaigns.

An unknown number of former student plaintiffs are seeking $25 million in damages, as well as other unspecified damages. They also want an immediate and indefinite closure of the school, as well as a ban on all defendants from working in schools with minors.

According to the lawsuit, the students “were physically, sexually, psychologically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually traumatized by their experience.” They engaged in self-harm and substance abuse, became suicidal, found it difficult to maintain jobs or relationships, and still require medical and psychological help, it said.

“Each harm was an intentional, foreseeable and expected consequence of the defendants’ misconduct,” it says.

Nearly two dozen officials have been named, and the document says others, not yet named, are also involved. All were employees, volunteers, leaders, or “elders” of the former Saskatoon Christian Center Church and Christian Center Academy School, now known as Mile Two Church and Heritage Christian Academy.

None of the allegations made in the proposed class action lawsuit have been proven in court. No defense application has been filed and the defendants have approximately one month to do so.

A spokesperson for Mile Two Church, who was contacted by CBC News on Monday, said he would be interviewed on Tuesday but needed to speak with a lawyer first.

Some of the students and lawyers involved have scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon outside the courthouse in Saskatoon.

The lawsuit alleges that “employees, agents and representatives of Mile Two Church Inc. engaged in sexual relations with students and underage church members,” and that “employees, agents, and representatives of Mile Two Church Inc. caresses of students and junior adherents and parishioners of the church.

In one case, an adult worker told students to “go to the bathroom with him, where he would put a lollipop on his penis and the girl would take the lollipop with her hands or mouth,” the statement said.

In other cases, the worker “cut pockets out of his trousers and told the girls to get into their pockets and ‘see what surprise I have for you,'” the statement said.

In another case, a senior staff member took a student to the bathroom and forced him to remove his pants and underwear so he could be examined “for rowing,” the report said.

According to the lawsuit, some students came forward and told other staff members about the sexual assault. The students say it was hidden.

According to the statement, the students were sent to unqualified school counselors who told them not to talk in order to “cover up and keep the sexual abuse under wraps.”

Students say they have been threatened with rowing and other violence if they don’t keep quiet.

Students say rowing left them bruised

In addition to the alleged sexual assault, the lawsuit details other forms of abuse that allegedly took place at the school.

The students say they were repeatedly beaten with a large wooden shovel for a variety of infractions. According to the statement, these included whispering during class or church services, alleged disrespect for adults, interacting with people who were not members of the school or church, being within six inches of a student of the opposite sex, and refusing to inform fellow students.

The statement said that one boy, who completed school assignments late, was paddled daily for two months.

Several students told CBC News that rowing often left them bruised and limping for days.

The lawsuit names individuals allegedly responsible, but states that the institution is also responsible. It alleges that the institution “violated standards of care” for children in their care.

In recent weeks, CBC News has confirmed that 18 students have filed criminal complaints with the Saskatoon police. More than a dozen others polled last week said they intended to do the same.

Students and provincial NDP opposition are demanding the Saskatchewan party government suspend the school and conduct a full investigation. Otherwise, they want the government to stop allocating public funds to the school, which is more than $700,000 annually.

Education Secretary Dustin Duncan turned down repeated requests for an interview from CBC News. His office said in a written statement that no action would be considered until the police investigation is complete.

Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Center officials also turned down several requests for interviews, but issued two written statements.

They said that now these are hospitable places open to everyone. They said that anyone who “feels” they have been abused should contact the police and promised to cooperate with any investigation.

They said rowing and other corporal punishment had not been practiced at the school for more than two decades, a point disputed by more than a dozen students interviewed.

Officials also say they made numerous public and private attempts to apologize, but none of the students interviewed were aware of such gestures.