The latest primaries include rejections for state elective posts

PHOENIX (AP) – Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas will decide on Tuesday whether to turn up loyalists who support former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he has lost the 2020 election and sent them to the general election.

The GOP primary for secretary of state is the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt their state’s election security, despite no evidence of any issues wide enough to change the outcome. Republican voters were divided on sending those candidates to the November ballot.

Washington state’s secretary of state primary has a number of Republican candidates and unaffiliated candidates, including a man who has made claims of voter fraud without evidence. Washington state has a primary system in which the top-two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Democratic candidates in three states have rejected a stolen 2020 presidential ticket and are warning that free and fair elections could be at risk if any of the conspiracists wins in November. In all three states, the Secretary of State is the highest electoral officer.

In Arizona, a key battleground for the president and the US Senate, two of the four GOP candidates argue the election was stolen from Trump and plan to enact major changes if they win the primary and November general election.

State Representative Mark Finchem also attended the January 6, 2021 Trump rally that led to the attack on the US Capitol. He tried this year to let Congress know that he wanted Arizona to certify Biden’s election victory to the Republican-controlled legislature.

The other Republican backing Trump’s claims is a member of the Arizona House. Rep. Shawnna Bolick introduced a bill last year that would have allowed a simple majority in the Legislature to overturn the results of a presidential election. Republicans control Arizona’s legislature.

Two other Republican candidates are on the Arizona ballot: state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who conceded victory to President Joe Biden but has worked for a decade to tighten election laws, and Beau Lane, a businessman backed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

Trump has endorsed Finchem and said in a recent interview that concerns about his potential victory’s impact on free and fair elections are unfounded. He said that he will implement the written laws.

“Oh, I think it’s interesting that there are people out there, especially Democrats, who claim that he’s going to destroy the system. He’s going to do this, he’s a threat to democracy,” Finchem said. However, he argued that tens of thousands of fake ballots led to Biden’s victory, which there is no credible evidence for.

Two Democrats, House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, are seeking their party’s nomination.

In Kansas, voters will choose between a GOP challenger who questions the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and an incumbent Republican who believes the election in his state is safe.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab has defended the possibility that Trump and other Republicans may be abusing ballot drop boxes, even though Republican and Democratic secretaries of state across the country have reported no significant problems with them. He at least dismissed unsubstantiated theories about fraud in the Kansas election.

Schwab faced former county commissioner Mike Brown in the Kansas City suburbs, who made doubts about state election security central to his campaign. He promised to ban ballot drop boxes and said he would use the secretary of state’s office to pursue election fraud cases, rather than taking the Schwab approach of working through prosecutors.

Kansas Democrat Jenna Ripas is unremarkable in her party’s primary.

In Washington state’s top-two primary is incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. He was appointed last November by Gov. Jay Inslee and hopes to hold onto his seat for the remaining two years of former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.

Hobbs faces several Republican and unaffiliated challengers, including an “America First” candidate named Tamborine Borelli, who was fined by the state Supreme Court earlier this summer for making meritless claims alleging widespread voter fraud.

Hobbs and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson said they are running impartially and are the most experienced in running for office. Republicans in the race include former state Sen. Mark Miloscia and incumbent Sen. Keith Wagoner.

In Washington’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party. As this is an all-mail election, it may take several days for the results to be counted.

___

Associated Press writers John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, and Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington contributed to this report.