The deaths of at least nine migrants in the Rio Grande River as they attempt to cross the US-Mexico border mark the latest tragedy, highlighting the dangers faced by those seeking to enter the United States illegally.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Saturday that the death toll in the incident has reached nine. The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday after the Border Patrol responded to reports of a large number of people in the Del Rio sector.

An additional 53 migrants were caught, 37 of whom were rescued while trying to cross the river.

Two of the dead have been identified Mexican Officers and six more by American agents, CBP said Friday. Across the river, Mexican authorities detained another 39 people.

The Del Rio sector has seen an increase in migrant traffic in recent years and has become a major border crossing point. It was the site of the Haitian migrant crisis a year ago, where 10,000 Haitians crossed the river and camped under the international bridge. CBP said last month that agents have found the bodies of more than 200 immigrants this fiscal year.

The border has seen a huge increase in total migrant encounters, with the Border Patrol making more than 200,000 encounters per month. This is in addition to the more than 500,000 who slipped from previous agents this financial year.

But as large numbers of migrants arrive at the border, often trying to cross illegally between ports of entry, migrants put themselves at great risk — by putting themselves in the hands of international criminal organizations to get them into the U.S. and by crossing sweltering heat, aggressive waters and treacherous terrain on their journey north.

Border perils were highlighted in June by the deaths of 53 migrants in a tractor-trailer in Texas. The migrants were found in an abandoned vehicle, which authorities believe was part of a human smuggling operation.

last month Two children died They drowned in separate incidents trying to cross the Rio Grande. One, a five-year-old Guatemalan girl, was swept from her mother’s arms by the raging waters, the New York Post reported.

The New York Times reported that a firefighter in Eagle Pass drowned this week A daily occurrence In that section of the boundary.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol conducted 18,897 rescues this year, compared to 12,833 in FY 21 and just over 5,000 in FY 20.

Last week, Border Patrol agents rescued a four-month-old and an 18-month-old child abandoned in the sweltering heat of the Arizona desert — an incident officials used to highlight the brutality and “heartlessness” of human smugglers.

Republicans accuse the Biden administration of encouraging more immigration by ending Trump-era border protections and allowing more migrants to be processed and released into the US after the Biden administration ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — which forced migrants back to Mexico. Aside from their immigration hearings, release into the US, the administration has also halted construction of a border wall, sought to end deportations under the Title 42 public health order, and reduced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) priorities.

“Biden’s immigration policies have encouraged human smugglers, led to record levels of migrant deaths and jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the Border Patrol,” Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said in a tweet this week before the latest deaths were announced. . “Nobody has more to gain from this mess than the cartels.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, faulted the Trump administration for closing legal asylum channels while in office and said it was trying to restore those channels — finding ways for immigrants to seek asylum without forcing themselves into the hands of smugglers and making them. A perilous journey north.

The administration launched a human smuggling and trafficking task force and recently launched an anti-trafficking operation that it says has resulted in more than 3,000 arrests. Meanwhile, it has focused its efforts on targeting what it calls the “root causes” of migration in Central America, including violence, corruption and poverty.

The administration has touted its efforts to mobilize humanitarian support — including investing hundreds of millions of dollars — to address humanitarian needs in the Northern Triangle. Vice President Kamala Harris put forth a “call to action” that led to more than $3 billion in investment from the private sector in the region.

“When I began work on the root causes of migration from northern Central America, I approached the work with a few basic principles: One, my belief — our shared belief — is that people don’t want to leave home,” Harris said. At the Summit of the Americas in June. “And when they do, it’s usually for one of two reasons: They’re fleeing harm, or they can’t meet their or their family’s basic needs.”

The administration also established immigrant resource centers to provide referrals to those seeking legal asylum pathways, expanded refugee processing in the region and increased temporary work visas, as well as relaunched the Central American Minors Program (CAM).

In June, at a Los Angeles-based summit, President Biden announced an immigration deal with other Western Hemisphere leaders that he said would “transform” the approach to the issue.

“We know that safe, orderly and legal migration is good for all our economies. But we must stop the dangerous and illegal ways and means by which people migrate,” he said.

With that agreement came more commitments for temporary visas and humanitarian funding to the region through the US Agency for International Development. Mexico has announced that it is expanding its immigration programs and launching a new temporary worker program.

But, nearly two years into the Biden administration, the immigration crisis has worsened dramatically since Biden took office, with more than 1.7 million encounters in the last fiscal year and more than 646,822 encounters in fiscal 2020, already crossing the 2 million mark for this fiscal year.

The administration stressed that their approach does not guarantee that results will happen “overnight”.

“But none of this is just turning on a switch. It requires focus, it requires intent, it requires investment over a period of time, that is, in the short term, you don’t see. Its benefit overnight — because the problems didn’t happen overnight,” Harris said in February.

