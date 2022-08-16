New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A majority of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump have been denied re-election or retired; The last of that group — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. — in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary election is in the midst of her political career.

Pro-Trump demonstrators here after 10 Republican House members voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riots Attacked the US Capitol As the House and Senate vote to confirm President Biden’s 2020 presidential victory — Trump aims to defeat those he sees as betraying his American message.

Of the 10 GOP members on Trump’s target list, seven have already lost their primaries or chosen to retire, and only two survived a difficult primary challenge to become the Republican nominee in the November general election.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney is the highest-profile Republican in favor of impeachment as chair of the House Republican Conference. Encouraged by Trump and his allies, the GOP booted Cheney from the leadership role.

Trump backed Cheney’s primary challenger Harriet Hageman early in his campaign, and recent polls show her with a huge lead over the incumbent, one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Tuesday’s primary is sure to show Cheney the door, and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has already suggested looking beyond the November election.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Herrera Beutler has conceded her race in Washington State’s open primary Aug. 9 after Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent secured a spot on the November general election ballot.

A big part of the impeachment vote race, Kent painted Beutler as a different Democrat.

“Representative Beutler voted to impeach President Trump based on the false narrative that Trump incited an armed uprising against the Capitol,” Kent said in an email to Fox News. “But the facts don’t matter to the left or Rep. Beutler.”

In an interview with Fox News, Kent said the reason he supports Trump is because the former president took steps to remove American troops from Syria. He experienced the personal tragedy of America’s involvement in the Middle East on January 16, 2019, when his wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in Syria.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Meier lost his Aug. 2 primary to Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs, but it wasn’t just the former president’s influence. Meier also blamed interference from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which inflated the calendar approved by Trump.

Meijer said Sunday that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has decided to intervene in the House GOP. Primary for Michigan’s 3rd District “Dangerous” and “paints a very telling picture of where our politics are in 2022.”

“So we have a scene where I have the former president not only against me but in a rare display of bipartisan unity, Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Campaign Committee. There was also a concerted effort to knock me off the ballot. Meijer told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Representative Tom Rice, RS.C.

Rice conceded his race to Trump-backed challenger and state representative Russell Frye in the June 14 South Carolina primary.

Frye told Fox News that he would not have run against Rice in deep red South Carolina if the congressman had not voted to impeach him. “I think impeachment is the big elephant in the room and voters are very fed up with that,” Fry said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Kinzinger decided not to seek re-election, announcing in October that he would not campaign for his seat.

“I want to be clear, this is the beginning, not the end, of my political future,” Kinzinger said when he announced he would not run for Congress. “Let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is greater than ever.”

Like Cheney, Kinzinger also serves on the committee on January 6.

Spokesman John Katko, RN.Y.

Katko announced in January that he would not seek re-election in his central seat New York Zilla said, “I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

Upton announced his retirement on the House floor in April after facing opposition from his home state’s GOP for his impeachment vote.

“Hopefully civility and bipartisanship and dissent will rule the day, not rule,” Upton said in her retirement announcement.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio

Representative Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election because of “toxic dynamics within.” Republican Party.

Gonzalez faces a well-financed challenger in former Trump aide Max Miller, who is the GOP nominee for the seat.

Miller told Fox News that “weak Republicans” like Gonzalez should be “faced the door.” Miller said Trump endorsed him because “he knows I’m never going to fold or take a knee, and I’m going to fight for the people and the America First agenda at any cost.”

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Valadao was the only Republican Trump did not target in his primary. He edged out Army veteran and former Fresno City Council member Chris Mathis for a spot on the November ballot.

Although he voted for impeachment, he did not double down as other pro-impeachment Republicans did, which may have helped him avoid Trump’s wrath.

“Everybody else is going out and making hay, stretching the story. Valadao is quiet and submissive,” a source close to Trump’s political orbit told Fox News.

Rep. Don Newhouse, R-Wash.

Unlike fellow Washington state Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Newhouse faces his own challenge from the right to win a spot on the November ballot.

Fired and confronted for his impeachment vote He called for his resignation Republicans in his district, but eventually got more votes than Trump-backed former GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp in August.

Fox News Paul Steinhauser, Andrew Murray, Evie Fordham, Tyler Olson and Joseph. A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.