Well, that happened fast.

Chrysler unveiled the final new Hemi V8-powered model to be introduced at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday and opened the reservations book at the same time.

Less than a day later, it was closed.

Chrysler will build just 2,000 of the 300C sedans powered by the 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 for the US and 200 more for Canada, ending production of the entire 300 lineup by the end of 2023.

The high-performance model starts at $56,595 and is available in white, black or red only.

The trim also includes upgraded Brembo brakes, a standard computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and a set of 20-inch wheels with high-performance all-season tires.

The 300C is a reboot of the 2014 300 SRT8, featuring a 470 horsepower version of the V8.

A Dodge spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that it took just 12 hours to speak for all the cars, with customers having to put down a deposit and choose a color and dealer.

The 300 is built on the same platform and assembly line as the Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, which will also be discontinued next year and will be replaced by the Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car.

Other 300 models are still available, including the 393 horsepower 5.7-liter V8.