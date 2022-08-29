The last member of an indigenous tribe has died in Brazil after decades of resisting contact

Sao Paulo (CNN)The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai, said on Saturday.
Known as the “Man of the Hole,” according to the non-profit organization Survival International, he has lived completely alone for the past 26 years on Tanaru indigenous land, deep in the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Rondônia.
The group said it was given its nickname because of its habit of digging deep holes to trap animals and hide inside.
The man resisted all attempts to make contact, although officers continued to monitor him from a distance, occasionally dropping off supplies for him.
Survival International said that the remnants of his tribe have been decimated since the 1970s, mainly by raids by cattle rustlers and land grabbers.
“No outsider knew this man’s name or knew much about his gang — and his death completes the genocide of his people,” said Fiona Watson, the group’s director of research and advocacy.
“Because it was truly genocide — the deliberate extermination of entire peoples by ranchers hungry for land and wealth.”
The man’s body was found lying in a hut by Funai officials on August 23. There were no signs of conflict, violence or the presence of other people in the area.
He died of natural causes and his body will be forensically examined by the federal police, according to Funai.
The last known video of “Man of the Hole” was released by Funai in 2018, showing him hacking away at a tree with an axe-like tool.
Survival International said his abandoned campsites gave clues to his lifestyle — he planted crops including corn and papaya and built houses of straw and thatch.