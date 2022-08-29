The last member of an indigenous tribe has died in Brazil after decades of resisting contact

Sao Paulo (CNN) The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai, said on Saturday.

Known as the “Man of the Hole,” according to the non-profit organization Survival International, he has lived completely alone for the past 26 years on Tanaru indigenous land, deep in the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Rondônia.

The group said it was given its nickname because of its habit of digging deep holes to trap animals and hide inside.

The man resisted all attempts to make contact, although officers continued to monitor him from a distance, occasionally dropping off supplies for him.

Survival International said that the remnants of his tribe have been decimated since the 1970s, mainly by raids by cattle rustlers and land grabbers.

