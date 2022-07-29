New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Flash flooding has affected the iconic Las Vegas strip as well as many of its casinos.

Videos posted on social media show standing water along Las Vegas Boulevard. People walking along the famous street are seen drenched by heavy rain.

A social media video showed water pouring from screens at the Circa Resort and Casino. Standing water can be seen on the carpet below.

A social media user shared a photo of water coming from the ceiling at Caesars Palace.

Kentucky floods kill eight, death toll likely to reach double digits, governor says

Water is seen pouring from a large hole in the roof of the Planet Hollywood Casino. Shocked patrons are seen recording the ordeal on their phones.

More social media videos showed water rushing through the parking garage of the LINQ Hotel.

ST Lewis Flood: At least 1 dead in historic event

Click here to get the Fox News app

Strong storms are moving through the Las Vegas area. A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Las Vegas Valley Friday morning, according to the city of Las Vegas.