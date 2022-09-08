type here...
The Las Vegas police found the official’s DNA at the scene of the journalist’s murder.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks at a news conference regarding the arrest of Clark County State Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles in Las Vegas.

John Locher/AP


Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks at a news conference regarding the arrest of Clark County State Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles in Las Vegas.

John Locher/AP

Las Vegas Police Arrest County Official on Open Murder Charge Las Vegas Review Magazine investigative journalist Jeff Herman, who was found stabbed outside his home on Saturday.

Authorities on Thursday announced the murder of 45-year-old Clark County State Administrator Robert Telles.

“This is a horrific and poignant murder that has had a profound effect on Las Vegas,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a statement. said during a press conference.

“Every murder is tragic, but the murder of a journalist is especially unpleasant,” he added.

Evidence against Telles was collected in the days following Herman’s death, aged 69.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Coren said investigators found Telles’ DNA at the crime scene and also found bloody shoes and a straw hat that matched those on the suspect in the security video.

Authorities also towed a red GMC Denali from Telles’ home, the same car the suspect was driving, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested Telles, taking him out of the house on a medical stretcher. Koren said that Telles inflicted wounds on herself that were not life-threatening.

Although authorities did not name a motive for the murder, Herman recently wrote a series of articles about mismanagement and disorder in the public administrator’s office run by Telles. Frustrated by the articles, Telles lashed out at Herman on social media.

“From what we learned later, Telles was also upset that an additional message was expected,” Coren said.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his bid for re-election in the June primary.

herman family, in a statement share Las Vegas Review Magazinesaid they were shocked, saddened and angry at his murder.

“Jeff was a loving and faithful brother, uncle and friend who dedicated his life to exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond,” the statement said.

“Jeff was committed to getting justice for others and would appreciate the hard work of the local police and journalists in pursuing his killer.”



