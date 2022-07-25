closer
More than 16,000 acres have burned as firefighters in Northern California battle the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park.

The number of personnel assigned to fight the fire has increased from 403 to 2,093 in the last 24 hours as it has become one of the biggest fires in the state.

“Any spots that fly, if they do, they’re going to land on fuels. Those fuels are very receptive and these fires are going to grow very quickly and give us a very tough fight,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Natasha Fouts said. , Fox San Francisco reported.

Evacuation orders were given and told to push up to 5,000 feet. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 10% contained.

Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfire near Yosemite

  • Fire burns the house
    Image 1 of 5

    Fire destroys home on Triangle Rd. An oak fire is burning in California’s Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • A house fire in California
    Image 2 of 5

    Fire destroys home on Triangle Rd. The Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, California on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • A pickup truck and forest land were burned
    Image 3 of 5

    Early Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Oak Fire burned behind a burning pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Firefighters move away from their truck
    Image 4 of 5

    Firefighters work to prevent an Oak Fire from reaching a home in the Jerseydale community in Mariposa County, California, Saturday, July 23, 2022. ((AP Photo/Noah Berger))

  • An air tanker flying over a burning forest
    Image 5 of 5

    An air tanker flies past flames as they battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

More than 2,500 firefighters, supported by aircraft, battled the blaze that broke out Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described Saturday’s “explosive fire behavior” as the flames swept through bone-dry vegetation left by decades of drought.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday because of the fire. Hours earlier, the state received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to access resources to fight the fire.

As of Monday morning, the fire had burned more than 26 square miles of forested land, with 10% containment, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.

Several roads were closed, including State Route 140, one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has faced increasingly large and deadly wildfires as climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Climate will continue to get more extreme and wildfires will become more frequent, destructive and unpredictable, scientists said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

