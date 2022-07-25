New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than 16,000 acres have burned as firefighters in Northern California battle the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park.

The number of personnel assigned to fight the fire has increased from 403 to 2,093 in the last 24 hours as it has become one of the biggest fires in the state.

“Any spots that fly, if they do, they’re going to land on fuels. Those fuels are very receptive and these fires are going to grow very quickly and give us a very tough fight,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Natasha Fouts said. , Fox San Francisco reported.

Evacuation orders were given and told to push up to 5,000 feet. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 10% contained.

Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfire near Yosemite

Later on

Image 1 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 5

previous

Later on

Image 4 of 5

previous

Image 5 of 5

More than 2,500 firefighters, supported by aircraft, battled the blaze that broke out Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described Saturday’s “explosive fire behavior” as the flames swept through bone-dry vegetation left by decades of drought.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday because of the fire. Hours earlier, the state received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to access resources to fight the fire.

As of Monday morning, the fire had burned more than 26 square miles of forested land, with 10% containment, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.

Several roads were closed, including State Route 140, one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has faced increasingly large and deadly wildfires as climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Climate will continue to get more extreme and wildfires will become more frequent, destructive and unpredictable, scientists said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Associated Press contributed to this report.