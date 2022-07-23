New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Los Angeles Police Department released dashcam and bodycam footage of a shooting last month in which police shot and killed a man armed with a gun who allegedly fired at police.

Police were alerted to a radio call of a man with a gun near Van Nuys Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard at about 10:40 p.m. on June 19, the LAPD wrote about the incident in a statement. After officers arrived in the area, they saw a man with a gun matching the suspect’s description.

The officers then got out of their vehicles and used their car doors for cover. An officer shouted orders at the suspect but was ignored. The suspect brazenly pulled a gun from his waistband and began firing at police, the video shows.

The man was hit by police firing and had to be shifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The suspect died during treatment at the hospital.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Oscar Santiago, was the only person injured during the incident.

Santiago was allegedly armed with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which police recovered at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the officers’ use of force was appropriate, the LAPD said. The department said its Special Forces Investigations Division responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and observed evidence collected.

“The entire investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the completeness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force followed LAPD policies and procedures,” the LAPD said in its statement.

“Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office that responded to the scene will conduct a further FID investigation, evidence collected and review witness statements to determine whether the force used by the officer was reasonable,” the statement continued.