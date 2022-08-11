type here...
The landslide blocked Highway 1 between Lytton and the Spences Bridge.

Flooding closed Highway 1 near the Spences Bridge, British Columbia on August 10. (J. R. Drynock/Facebook)

A landslide closed Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon in British Columbia on Wednesday evening.

DriveBC says the landslide closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions between Lytton, about 150 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, and the Spences Bridge, from Highway 8 to Highway 12.

There is no detour, DriveBC said, and the grade will be assessed at first light.

Witnesses say it was raining heavily before the landslide hit the road.

Image of Highway 1 between the Spences Bridge and the Bighorn on August 10. Witnesses say it was raining heavily before the landslide hit the road. (J. R. Drynock/Facebook)

DriveBC initially reported flooding around Ashcroft, Spences Bridge and Lytton around 8:30 pm.

Environment Canada radar showed moderate to heavy rain over the landslide from 7:10 pm to 7:50 pm.



