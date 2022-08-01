New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After returning home to Mexico City from California in late June, Francisco’s injuries began: first, two scars on his buttocks. Then, a week later, he had bruises all over his body, his mouth full of sores, and he could barely speak or drink water.

“The pain is indescribable, a disaster,” said Francisco, 44, who asked Reuters to withhold his real name.

Francisco is one of at least 59 confirmed monkeypox infections in Mexico since May, which experts believe may underestimate the true number.

In Latin America, Mexico ranks behind Brazil and Peru in confirmed cases of the viral disease, which is prevalent among gay and bisexual men like Francisco.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, drawing much attention from regional authorities. However, some doctors and activists in Latin America’s two largest countries told Reuters the response was too low.

Dr. Sergio Montalvo, a sexual health expert in Mexico City, said, “Monkey disease is not being addressed or given the importance it needs.

Officials fear doctors like Montalvo have not learned lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has crippled health systems and left governments strapped for cash.

According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), it’s a similar story in Brazil, where more than 970 infections account for more than two-thirds of the region’s total.

Brazil’s health ministry announced the contingency plan on July 28, a month after its first case and a day before the first monkey death outside of Africa was reported in the current outbreak.

“We have already received news of outbreaks in Europe and the United States, but the government has done nothing,” said Vinicius Borges, an infectious disease expert in Sao Paulo. He said the pain from monkeypox lesions had “serious effects” on his patients.

Neither Mexico nor Brazil’s health ministries responded to repeated requests for an interview.

After the WHO announcement, Mexico’s health ministry launched a website about monkeypox and its second advisory with information about the virus — the first since the country confirmed a case in May.

“In these two months, we’ve already been able to make significant progress,” said Ricardo Baruch, an LGBT health researcher who helped organize a protest in Mexico City last week calling for greater efforts to target prevention to men who have sex with men (MSM). )

According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, 98% of the ongoing outbreaks outside of Africa are among gay and bisexual men.

Mexican health officials have stopped short of emphasizing the risks to this group.

“They don’t want to create a stigma, but if they don’t talk about it, the policies won’t focus on us,” Baruch said.

Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak also expressed concern over Brazil’s message.

“There’s been no effort from the federal government to raise awareness among the public about how you get monkeypox, how it spreads from person to person, how you recognize skin lesions and how it spreads through close or sexual contact,” Pasternak said.

On July 25, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga indicated that Brazil’s government had done its “homework” to prepare, with four labs conducting tests.

But “building testing capacity in Brazil will take some time,” said Pasternak, a member of the São Paulo state monkeypox advisory board. “We don’t really see the intention of the Ministry of Health to do this plan.”

In a sign of progress, PAHO said on July 27 that ten countries in the region had expressed interest in acquiring the vaccine.

Dr. Andrea Vicari, PAHO’s director of infectious threat management, said it’s not too late to stop the spread of monkeypox in America.

“Even if we don’t have vaccines, we have other control measures. If we implement these well, we can achieve our goals to reduce transmission.”