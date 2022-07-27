New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Murder hornets in Washington state have a new name.

The invasive insect, also known as the Asian giant hornet, is classified by the Entomological Society of America (ESA) as the northern giant hornet.

The name has been added to the ESA’s list of common names of insects and related organisms.

Experts from the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced the ESA designation for the species Vespa mandarinia on Monday, July 25.

Print and digital resources that mention the murder hornet or the Asian giant hornet will be updated to say the northern giant hornet instead.

The update to the “newly established ESA common name” will be reflected “in the coming weeks,” according to the Department of Agriculture.

“The new official common names are intended to comply with ESA’s guidelines for insect common names, which include avoiding naming insects using geographic regions,” the department’s press release said.

He added, “The new names should also help reduce confusion between V. mandarinia – formerly known as the Asian giant hornet – and V. velutina – formerly known as the Asian hornet.”

Dr. Chris Looney, an entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Olympia Lab, was involved in renaming the hornet.

He proposed the name northern giant hornet, and to reduce confusion, he also proposed that the species Vespa sorror should be named the southern giant hornet and Vespa velutina the yellow-legged hornet.

Resources at the USDA still refer to northern giant hornets as Asian giant hornets.

Hornet species often target bees but sometimes sting humans.

“Asian giant hornets (northern giant hornets) are extremely large hornets that range in size from 1.5 to 2 inches long,” the USDA said. “They are equipped with relatively large mandibles (teeth) and can easily tear bees in half.”

“Typically, these hornets won’t attack bees until late summer or early fall, when workers are feeding the new queens and males in the colony that will emerge to mate in the fall,” the USDA added.

Northern giant hornets were first seen in Washington in the winter of 2019. In 2020, reports of the pest spread throughout North America, including the US and British Columbia, Canada.

Entomologists at the Washington State Department of Agriculture have so far destroyed four northern giant hornet nests.