Politics The Kansas abortion vote raises warning signs for the...
Politics

The Kansas abortion vote raises warning signs for the GOP nationwide in November. Will the eclipse economy issue?

  • Republicans, Democrats and independents voted to protect abortion rights in states carried by Trump.
  • Roe v. The Kansas vote is the first to capture voter sentiment since Wade was ousted
  • The economy may be the deciding factor in November, but the Kansas vote shows Roe is a game-changer
  • Several special elections in August will also measure the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs

WASHINGTON — Kansas voters turned out in huge numbers Tuesday and shook the nation The political landscape issued its first poll response since a Supreme Court ruling in June sent the abortion issue back to the states.

One of the most conservative states voted to protect access to abortion, Roe v. It was threatened by the high court’s landmark decision to overturn Wade, the case nearly five decades ago that established abortion as a constitutional right.

