The Justice Department’s filing of the Mar-a-Lago documents has focused the attention of Trump’s lawyers

If recent history is any guide, former President Donald Trump’s side is one of the most dangerous places to be a lawyer.

Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen went to prison for tax evasion and false statements. His friend and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York for making “blatantly false and misleading statements to the courts, lawmakers and the public as former President Donald J. Trump’s attorney.”

Now, with more details about the Justice Department’s investigation into how top-secret documents were stored at Trump’s Florida resort, his legal representatives are once again under scrutiny.

“If you’re a lawyer representing Donald Trump, you’re always going to be in trouble,” said Stephen Saltzberg, a law professor at George Washington University and a former Justice Department official. “I think archivists and all attorneys involved or communicating with the DOJ are at risk here.”

What Trump’s lawyers did and didn’t do will be the focus of investigators and reporters as the investigation into obstruction of justice and mishandling of government secrets unfolds in the coming months.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents this week that one person serves as the custodian of records At Mar-a-Lago Resort He signed a letter certifying that he had “diligently searched” for the documents and that no copies had been retained in June 2022.

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

A few weeks later, prosecutors wrote, the FBI seized twice as many documents with classification marks as a “diligent search” that lawyers and other representatives of the former president took weeks to call to raise serious questions about the June 3 certification and statements made in the caste. The extent of cooperation in this case is doubtful.”

In an excerpt from a new court filing that describes possible attempts to hide documents and obstruct justice, the Justice Department appears to have taken some of the blame from one of Trump’s attorneys. Boxes of the material were moved out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, officials wrote, but “those boxes previously in the storage room were not returned prior to the consultant’s review” of the material.

A former attorney who defends white-collar criminal cases said it would be aggressive if the Justice Department prosecuted Trump’s attorneys for lying, but it has happened before.

That a A 2004 case involving the New York company Computer Associates. Executives there misled lawyers conducting an internal investigation into the business’s fraud, saying statements would be sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

“The government doesn’t have to lie,” wrote Florida-based former U.S. Attorney Wilfredo Ferrer. In a 2017 note to clients of his law firm, Holland & Knight.

“It really takes a very unusual fact pattern to get a judge to say he has to testify against his own client,” said Kirby Behre, a partner at Miller Chevalier and a former federal prosecutor.

“The issue in these cases is always, did the client tell the lawyer the truth?” Behre added.

Behre said the situation could play out a little differently — that if Trump were to be prosecuted, he would have to recant the letter his representatives gave to the Justice Department in June 2022.

“In a way, this is a situation where Trump can sideline his lawyer,” he said.