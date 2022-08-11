The Justice Department is asking a federal court to quash the warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago

Toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida Cancel the search warrant Served three days ago at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, along with a receipt for the property taken.

Garland made the comments Thursday afternoon at a news conference from Justice Department headquarters in Washington, DC, the first time the agency has commented on the discovery since it was discovered.

“Both the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president’s attorney, who was on site during the search,” Garland said. A property receipt is a document left with the property owner after such location has been located.

He also said that he personally approved the decision to obtain a search warrant.

Garland said the department did not take the decision to use a search warrant lightly.

“It is standard practice to seek less intrusive alternatives to search where possible and to reduce the scope of any search undertaken,” he said.

He did not provide any information about the nature of the search or other DOJ matters but said more information would be made available.

National FBI Director Wray condemned the threats after the agency searched Trump’s home

The DOJ chief called the attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents “baseless.”

“I will not stand idly by when their integrity is violated,” Garland said.

Garland’s comments come hours after a suspect broke into the FBI field office in Cincinnati.

Earlier in the day, the FBI field office in Cincinnati said the subject fled north on Interstate 71 after the alarm was raised and FBI special agents responded.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are on the scene near Wilmington, Ohio, “trying to resolve this serious incident,” a tweet from the bureau said.