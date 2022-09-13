New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Raymond Deary, former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York, is supporting one of former President Donald Trump’s nominees for special master, the Justice Department said in court documents Monday evening.

On Friday, Trump’s lawyers proposed Deary and prominent Florida attorney Paul Huck Jr. as potential candidates for special master.

The Justice Department has said it supports the appointment of Deary or two of its proposed candidates, but opposes Huck Jr. because of his “lack of experience” in presiding over federal criminal and civil cases.

Trump’s lawyers opposed Justice Department picks Barbara Jones, who served on a federal bench in Manhattan, and Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court judge in the District of Columbia.

US District Judge Eileen M. Cannon has yet to officially appoint Deary to the role.

Trump’s medical records, tax documents seized in FBI raid: Judge

Trump’s lawyers are asking the special master to remove what is protected by executive privilege, including records with classified markings seized by the FBI from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, does not believe a special master can inspect classified records or review documents for potential executive authorization.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Judge Cannon said last week that the special master would be responsible for reviewing property seized from Mar-a-Lago for “personal items and documents and potential assets subject to attorney-client and/or executive privilege claims.”

Deary, who was nominated by Ronald Reagan in 1986, also served as the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York in the 1970s.