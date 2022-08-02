New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Idaho’s nearly complete ban on abortion.

Idaho’s law is set to take effect Aug. 25 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the issue of abortion to the states.

The law prohibits all abortions except in cases of obscenity or rape reported to law enforcement, or prevent the death of a pregnant woman when a physician determines, in good faith medical judgment and based on facts known to the physician at the time, that an abortion is necessary.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland argued Tuesday that the Idaho law violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires doctors to provide stabilizing treatment.

“When a hospital determines that an abortion is medical treatment necessary to stabilize a patient’s emergency medical condition, federal law requires that treatment be provided,” Garland said at a news conference Tuesday.

“Although the Idaho law provides an exception to prevent the death of a pregnant woman, it does not include an exception for cases where an abortion is necessary to prevent a serious risk to the woman’s health.”

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra said patients have a “right to stabilize hospital emergency room care” regardless of state law.

“Women don’t have to be close to death to get care,” Becerra said in a statement. “The Department of Health and Human Services will continue its work with the Department of Justice to enforce federal law that protects access to health care, including abortions.”

Becerra last month issued guidance to health care providers that doctors “must” provide an abortion if it is “stabilizing treatment necessary to address” an emergency medical condition.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit challenging that guidance, arguing that the Biden administration “ignored the legislative and democratic process” by mandating that “hospitals and emergency medicine doctors must perform abortions.”

Tuesday’s lawsuit challenging the Idaho ban marks the first major legal challenge by Biden’s Justice Department.