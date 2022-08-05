type here...
The jury will decide whether Alex Jones should pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook’s parents.

Infowars founder Alex Jones listens to a supporter at the Texas State Capital building in April 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Sergio Flores/Getty Images


InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for a defamation trial where he is being sued for falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The jury will decide whether Jones should pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staff at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut.

On Thursday, Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million in damages to a couple who said they received death threats and harassment over Jones’ false claims that the federal government orchestrated the shooting to deal with the guns. Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150 million in damages in their lawsuit.

Jones said in 2015 on his InfoWars radio show that “Sandy Hook is a synthetic, completely fake actor, fabricated in my opinion.”

“First and foremost I am a mother, and I know that you are a father. And my son existed,” Lewis told Jones on Thursday. “You still imply on your show that I’m an actress, that I’m from the deep state, and I don’t get it. The truth is so important to our world.”

On Wednesday, Jones acknowledged that the shooting, the deadliest elementary school in US history, was not a fabrication.

The conspiracy theorist was removed from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other major platforms due to hate speech and lies. But Infowars still plays on many radio stations and its website still has millions of monthly visits.

At the next stage of the Jones trial, the parents’ lawyers are expected to say that Jones is hiding assets worth millions of dollars.

