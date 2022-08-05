The jury marks Alex Jones with a $45.2 million fine for Sandy Hook’s two parents.

Enlarge this image switch title Briana Sanchez/AP

A Texas jury decided on Friday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will pay one family $45.2 million in punitive damages after spreading lies about the 20212 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Friday’s jury decision came a day after it awarded the parents of a murdered first grader $4.1 million in mental distress, bringing the InfoWars founder’s total damages to $49.3 million.

Jones spent years telling his audience that one of the worst school shootings in American history was a prank. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who filed charges against Jones, told the court how he made their lives “a living hell” after Jesse, their 6-year-old son, was shot and killed in the attack.

“I can’t even describe the last nine and a half years,” Heslin said. “A living hell that I and others had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones.”

Jones told his parents that he never intended to hurt them. He also said that he eventually admitted that the massacre actually took place, despite repeatedly claiming year after year that the shooting was staged.

He claimed that he was a self-confident person exercising his right to freedom of speech. Jones’ hate speech and lies have led to him being removed from multiple platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, NPR previously reported.

However, his broadcast of conspiracy theories continues to attract millions of viewers each month, some of whom have gone so far as to harass and harass Heslin and Lewis, even making death threats.

Jones’ Free Speech Systems LLC filed for bankruptcy during the trial, but his parents and their lawyers believe he is hiding millions of dollars.