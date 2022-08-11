New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First in Fox: THe launched a multi-million dollar ad buy against the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), a conservative judicial advocacy organization. Attorney General Merrick Garland For “fearing the awakened crowd.”

According to a press release obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, the announcement reveals Garland’s “politicization” of turning away her longtime former colleague and friend, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh, to appease the “awakened crowd.”

Carrie Severino, president of the JCN, did not stop the flow of “left-wing radicals” protesting Garland outside their homes for endangering the lives of Kavanaugh and other Supreme Court justices.

FBI agents, Garland and Wray see increased death threats after Trump Mar-a-Lago ride: Sources

“Even after the assassination attempt on Justice Kavanagh, Garland was happy for left-wing radicals to regularly threaten, intimidate and harass judges at their homes,” Severino said.

“By continuing to not enforce the law, Merrick Garland is putting judges at risk,” she added.

According to the release, JCN aims to “expose how Democrats are putting the lives of Supreme Court justices at risk.”

Titled “Twelve Years,” the announcement briefly examines Garland and Kavanagh’s 12-year career.

“The two men worked together for twelve years. Colleagues. Friends,” the statement released Thursday said. “Now someone is being harassed, threatened, even pursued by an armed assassin.”

“Someone else can stop it,” the ad continues, showing Garland’s silhouette next to one of Kavanagh’s. “But no.”

The ad says Garland “should uphold the rule of law, protect his former colleagues — and the court,” but instead chooses to fear the “awakened mob.”

“Merrick Garland. Bad for the court then,” the spot ends. “Now bad for the court.”

JCN’s ad buy will cost $1 million and will air on television and online in the Washington, DC media market, and is part of a total $10 million campaign that includes “paid advertising, earned media, research, grassroots activities and coalition building . . .”

The ad buy came after pro-abortion protesters descended on conservative justices’ homes after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kavanagh himself even witnessed an assassin try to kill him before being picked up by the police after he called them.