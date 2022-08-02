The judge will not delay the hearing of the Oath Keepers at the Jan. 6 hearings

Members of the extremist Oath Keepers terrorist group responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will face a jury this fall, after a judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by defense attorneys to delay the high-profile trial until next year. .

Lawyers for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes And other associates of the anti-government group are due to go on trial in September as recently as January. 6 argued that the House committee was tainted by the publicity surrounding the hearings and that lawyers still had too much evidence to sort through.

But US District Judge Amit Mehta said he was confident the court would find a fair jury in the Oath Keepers’ case in Washington next month and that he was tasked with overseeing a speedy trial for the accused, who have been locked up for months. Moving the trial would also “wreak havoc” on the court calendar, which is packed with trials for the next year, he said.

“This is a court of law, we cannot wait for the legislative process,” Mehta said.

Rhodes and four co-defendants go on trial Sept. 26 on charges including conspiracy to commit treason, a rarely used civil war term that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. . They accused him of plotting for weeks to prevent a peaceful transition of power and keep President Donald Trump in office.

Defense attorneys argued that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that any plans they made were only to provide security at a rally before rioting or to protect themselves from far-left activists.

Mehta indicated Tuesday that he believes the defense has a strong case, saying he doesn’t believe it’s a “laydown” case for prosecutors and that “jurors in the District of Columbia aren’t even sure.”

A different judge is overseeing the other major case stemming from the January 6 riots involving members of the Proud Boys terror group. – Agreed to postpone the start of the trial from August 8 to December 12 after lawyers for several individuals argued that their clients would not receive a fair trial between committee hearings. Public hearings will resume in September, the committee said.

In a separate issue on Tuesday, Mehta rejected Trump’s request to dismiss lawsuits filed by four Capitol Police officers seeking damages stemming from injuries they sustained while protecting the Capitol from a violent mob.

Mehta cited a February ruling that rejected Trump’s bid to dismiss other lawsuits Filed by lawmakers and two Capitol Police officers. In that ruling, Mehta said Trump’s words at the rally before the attack on the Capitol were “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment.”

“The Court has not found that the First Amendment protects presidential speech only in the most extraordinary circumstances,” Mehta wrote at the time. “But the court believes this is that case.”

Trump’s lawyers are appealing that ruling, which the Supreme Court made clear in court documents filed last week that “the President of the United States cannot escape civil suit while acting in his official capacity.”