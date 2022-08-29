New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice Department announced in a court filing Monday that it had already reviewed documents seized from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and identified a “limited set” of documents that contained information protected by attorney-client privilege.

The DOJ said they would provide more information in a separate filing, but before the court issued a preliminary order appointing a special master to review the documents, a privilege review team reviewed the documents. A special master is an independent, court-appointed person charged with reviewing documents in a case. The Privilege Review Team consists of federal personnel unrelated to the investigation whose role is to screen out privileged information.

“[T]He Privilege Review Team … has identified limited materials that may contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the Search Warrant Affidavit to address potential privilege. disputes, if any,” the DOJ filing said. Those procedures include asking a court to rule on potential exclusivity, asking the Trump team if they are privileged, or acting on their own and keeping things away from investigators.

The DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are “currently facilitating a classified review of materials recovered pursuant to the search” and “ODNI is also leading the Intelligence Community’s assessment of the potential threat to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials.”

