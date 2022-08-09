The judge said Giuliani must travel to Atlanta for the election hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani must appear in person in Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to influence him illegally, a judge said Tuesday. 2020 elections in Georgia and his appearance is set for next week.

The former New York mayor and Trump attorney were originally ordered to appear on Tuesday. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, pardoned him after his attorneys filed a motion seeking to delay his appearance.

Giuliani’s lawyers argued that a medical procedure that involved two recent heart stents made him unable to fly. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team rejected suggestions by prosecutors that Giuliani appear virtually, such as via Zoom or to interview prosecutors instead of appearing before a special grand jury.

McBurney scheduled Giuliani’s appearance on August 17. The judge said that would give Giuliani, his legal team and his doctors a chance to raise any concerns and give him more time to figure out how to somehow travel from New York to Atlanta. rather than by plane.

If a doctor says his health won’t allow it, the date will be changed, McBurney said. But he told Giuliani’s lawyer, Bill Thomas, that if they were going to ask to bump the date, they should do it sooner rather than later.

Thomas expressed concern during the trial that Willis’ team did not respond when asked if Giuliani was a target for the investigation, meaning he could face criminal charges. McBurney said it was a fair question and that he would “pray” for prosecutors to address it with Giuliani’s lawyers before he comes to Atlanta.

“Don’t hang them on that front,” the judge said, noting that it affects the questions Giuliani is asked and willing to answer, as well as the time he spends up front. Special Grand Jury.

Willis began investigating Early last year. A special grand jury was convened in May At her request and in June the trial began from witnesses.

She confirmed from the start that she was interested in the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that January 2021 conversation Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overcome his slim loss in the state.

It is also understood that Willis’ team is looking into statements made by Trump allies during Georgia legislative committee meetings in December 2020.

Willis filed motions last month seeking to compel the testimony From seven Trump associates and advisers. Because they didn’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process This includes asking a judge in the state where they live to order them to appear.

in a Petition seeking Giuliani’s testimony , Willis identified him as a personal attorney for Trump and a key advocate for his campaign. She wrote that he and others attended a state Senate committee meeting and were shown a video that Giuliani said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of poll watchers.

On December 3, 2020, less than 24 hours after the hearing, Raffensperger’s office removed the video. But Giuliani continued to make statements to the public, and later legislative hearings used that deleted video to show widespread voter fraud, Willis wrote.

The petition said Giuliani’s appearance and testimony at the hearing were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Willis is also seeking testimony from US Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and close ally of Trump. He asked a federal judge to quash his subpoena, and the judge set a hearing for Wednesday.

Asked about the Fulton County investigation at a news conference Tuesday in Columbia, South Carolina, Graham said he wanted to continue his fight.

“I was the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and I had to vote in confirming the election. This is ridiculous. This weaponization of the law must stop,” he said. “So I’ll use the courts and we’ll go as far as we have to go and do whatever it takes to make sure people like me can do their jobs without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you. “

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed reporting.