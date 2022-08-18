The judge rules the DOJ must redact the Trump affidavit in preparation for a possible release

Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images

A federal magistrate judge has given the Justice Department a week to provide a redacted copy of an affidavit used to justify an unprecedented FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, saying the affidavit should be vacated in part.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the DOJ to return the revised version by noon next Thursday. The affidavit will be sealed during any appeal, he said.

Reinhart also unsealed more minor documents containing general information during the hearing.

The Justice Department argued during a hearing Thursday afternoon that redacting the affidavit would not release any information, noting that the search and warrant issuance last week that resulted in death threats against FBI agents had created a volatile situation.

Prosecutors also said the investigation was in its preliminary stage.

While the Justice Department asked the court to quash the warrant, citing a strong public interest, it has argued strongly against releasing the affidavit, saying that doing so could compromise the investigation, other investigations, the possibility of future witness cooperation, and the safety of agents and individuals. The name is given in the affidavit.

Several media organizations had asked the judge to unseal all documents related to the search, particularly the affidavits setting out reasons and research. At Thursday’s hearing, the organizations said they did not want to release any information that could influence current or future witnesses, endanger people involved in the investigation or compromise the investigation.

A warrant issued last week revealed that FBI agents recovered documents labeled classified, secret, top secret and confidential, as well as potential presidential records. It also revealed that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The origins of the investigation come from an unlikely source: the National Archives. The agency in charge of cataloging and archiving important government documents previously recovered 15 boxes of key presidential records that it said Trump had improperly — and possibly illegally — kept at home.