Genetic genealogy research is a relatively new field – driven by “citizen scientists” with a passion for cracking unsolved cases and the knowledge of how to look at both DNA and public records databases, among the leading experts in the field.

CeCe Moore, chief genetic genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, wants to bring these techniques to bear on one of the nation’s most unsolved cases.

In an interview Tuesday, she stood by her assertion that with her technique, the 1996 JonBenet Ramsey case could be solved in a matter of hours — under certain circumstances.

“There are a lot of caveats and conditions about how that can happen,” she told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “It’s possible.”

But, she noted, she needed the investigating agency to allow her to help.

“I can’t do that without getting into the DNA,” she said. “I would like to be invited to work with Boulder on this matter.”

JonBenét’s father, Jon Ramsey, told Fox News Digital in April that Boulder police have additional DNA evidence that could help solve the 1996 case.

Moore said she has had success with samples dating back to the 1960s, and researchers are adept at removing contaminants, including the presence of bacteria or foreign DNA.

“If there’s a DNA sample, no matter how small, we definitely want to try it,” she said. “But they have to be very careful where they send that DNA, and they really have to make sure it’s somebody with a really good track record.”

In four years at Parabon’s main genetic genealogy, she said, she has provided scientific tips that have helped solve about 225 cases — one a week.

In the past two weeks, authorities in different states have announced two breakthroughs in cold case investigations involving Parabon. Pennsylvania police have arrested David Sinopoli, 68, in connection with the brutal 1975 stabbing death of Lindy Sue Bichler.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced last week that Parabon had helped identify Theresa Carolyn Fillingim as the teenager whose remains were buried with three other bodies in 1981. She was reported missing a year ago when she was 17, but investigators have been unable to identify her for decades.

Moore said she was able to zero-in on Fillingim within hours because the victim had close relatives whose DNA profiles had been uploaded to one of two smaller databases she had access to — GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA. (The largest, 23andMe and Ancestry.com, are not available to her.)

“Theresa was identified through exploratory genetic genealogy,” Moore said.

A close match in the database dramatically reduces the time it takes to identify someone through DNA, she said. In the case of Fillingim, Moore found a second cousin.

“I knew that one set of that second cousin’s grandparents might be one of Theresa’s sets of grandparents,” she said.

Another breakthrough – she found a set of matches across the Fillingim family tree. Due to the matches related to her mother and father, she was able to narrow it down to her immediate family.

“And then I found her birth certificate in California,” Moore said.

However, in most cases, she said she matches for very distant relatives – third, fourth or fifth cousins.

“It could take hours,” she said. “It can take months. If that particular person’s ancestral background and their cousins ​​are uploaded to GEDmatch, it can take years.”

GEDmatch is a genealogy database that allows users to upload their results from Ancestry.com, 23andMe or another firm and opt into law enforcement databases, Moore explained. Another option for people who want to upload DNA to help with genetic genealogy research is FamilyTreeDNA.

These DNA profiles are more specific than the government’s CODIS database, she said. CODIS relies on only 13 to 20 genetic markers. Genetic genealogy archives can contain 700,000 to 800,000 per profile, she said.

“If someone is already in CODIS, they don’t need us because they get that direct one-to-one match,” Moore said.

But those results are less useful for tracking relatives.

“There are states that do what’s called family tracing, and if you have a first-degree relative in the database, your parent, child or full sibling, they can find you that way,” she said. “But those profiles don’t have the power to find more distant relatives.”

Moore, who said she was initially interested in helping adoptees find their biological families, said around 2009 and 2010, people started coming to her for help solving criminal cases. More than a decade later, she said, she and Parabon have “established an unparalleled track. A record.”

That track record has caught the attention of JonBenét’s family. Her half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, appealed to Boulder police twice on Twitter this week, asking them to invite Parabon and Moore to investigate.

Moore said Tuesday that Boulder police are working on a similar investigation behind the scenes that doesn’t involve her.

“I’m not involved, but that doesn’t mean they’re not trying,” she said. To avoid tipping off potential suspects, police usually don’t discuss genetic genealogy until a case is solved, she said.

Boulder police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Ramsey family is supporting a Change.org petition calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to intervene in the case and bring in firms like Parabon to help with sophisticated DNA testing and genetic genealogy techniques.