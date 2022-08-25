New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jon Gruden’s saga over abusive emails he sent while an ESPN broadcaster took an interesting twist this week in the NFL, suggesting the former head coach sent similar messages while still with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL said in a court filing last week that Gruden sent similar emails while he was with the Raiders, and according to multiple reports, the messages were not limited to his time as a broadcaster and not on the NFL sidelines.

“Gruden contends in his proposed order that ‘all of Gruden’s conduct referred to by the NFL parties occurred prior to the signing of the contract and that Gruden was not an employee of the Raiders or the NFL,'” the league’s attorneys wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Gruden’s claim (and finding of fact) about the timing of his emails is, of course, highly disputed by NFL parties and factually incorrect. Discovery — which requires any finding of fact on this issue — shows that Gruden continued to consistently send the same type of insulting emails following his start date with the Raiders.”

Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, responded to the latest filing.

“The NFL didn’t make these baseless claims in motions they’ve already lost, and they won’t make them if they appeal,” Hosmer-Henner said Monday. “In fact, Jon Gruden’s own attorney admitted during the trial that the emails were sent before he signed with the Raiders.

“Not Jon Gruden, the NFL tried to avoid discovery from the start. This is just another attempt by the NFL and Commissioner Goodell to save face by attacking Jon Gruden, who still hasn’t acknowledged the reality of their actions. Jon isn’t going away. Trying to hide from his deposition, Commissioner?”

NFL legend says 49ERs ‘absolutely crazy’ to start Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo

Gruden and the Raiders parted ways in October after misogynistic and racist emails were leaked to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. The leaked messages showed that Gruden exchanged racist and misogynistic emails with then-Washington team president Bruce Allen while working for ESPN.

The NFL and Washington commanders have denied leaking the emails.

Gruden subsequently sued the NFL and Roger Goodell, seeking compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees on seven separate claims.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In January, the NFL asked a Nevada court to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the league’s allegations that it leaked the emails were “baseless” and “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”