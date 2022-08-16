New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson takes reps with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco – Jack Wilson is getting ready to undergo surgery After suffering a knee injury in this week’s preseason opener — and so far, he likes what he sees.

After Monday’s practice, the first-round draft pick out of Ohio State told reporters that “there was definitely a difference” between the passes thrown. Flacco and Wilson .

“It’s a lot of experience with Flacco. I feel everything with him, he takes some speed, puts some speed on the ball,” he explained.

JETS’ Robert Saleh praises Joe Flacco after Zach Wilson injury: ‘He’s been there, he’s done that’

“He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it in words. They’re easy to catch. You take some of the ball off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route. , put some zip on it because that’s what it’s supposed to be. Things like that.”

Flacco will take over as the starter at the end of the preseason with a chance to start in Week 1 against his former team. Baltimore Ravens . Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus suffered Friday night’s non-contact knee injury in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Joe’s a pro. He’s been there, he’s done that. He’s a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He’s got big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check,” head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday.

“I think he’ll be fine, especially the rest of preseason. We’ll see everything else with Jack’s knee, but we’ve got all the faith in Joe.”

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks, but a more precise timeline is expected Tuesday.