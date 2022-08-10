The Jets are counting on rookies to make major contributions — and learn from last year’s group

Florham Park, NJ – Every moment is a learning opportunity in New York Jets training camp.

Wide receiver Corey Davis meets Garrett Wilson on the sideline during a live period, pantomiming route-running techniques. Newly added Tyler Conklin talks to third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert as the offense plays in the red zone. During special teams, DJ Reid brought Ahmed “Sass” Gardner and two coaches to the corner of the end zone to work on shedding blocks and chasing runners.

While these may seem typical for most NFL teams, this is a unique new point for the Jets this offseason. At the center of these pioneering moments were four rookies — Gardner, Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and running back Brees Hall — all selected in the top 35 picks of this year’s NFL draft.

This isn’t the first major year the Jets have counted on rookies to make a big impact. In 2021, the Jets are second only to the Detroit Lions in total snaps played by Jets rookies. Most of these reps come from an exceptionally young secondary in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson and Day 3 draft picks.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

NFL:36 training camp standout players you need to know in 2022

NFL Record Projections:Are jets going to take off in 2022?

The only difference? Many members of the 2021 class have stepped into starting roles, forcing them to fill spots on a rebuilding roster. But this year’s top rookies are competing for starting spots on an even stronger team. With head coach Robert Saleh and his staff entering their second year, this class also has the advantage of leaning on others.

“When you’re a rookie in a first-year system, it’s hard to rely on other players because they’re still learning the system,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, comparing the Wilson and second-year rookie situations. Receiver of the year is Elijah Moore. “You can obviously get some nuggets and stuff like that and how it’s going to be on the field, but Elijah didn’t have anybody to ask the nuances of last year’s questions.”

“Now, Garrett picked Elijah and Corey, not just from a ‘how do I get things done on the field,’ but also from a schematic standpoint.”

Expectations are high for these rookies, at least from the outside. The first-year players said they were ready to rise to the occasion.

“I know none of us have a problem with those expectations,” rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson II said of the “big expectations” placed on the Jets’ three first-rounders. “We all have the same mindset, just be the best teammates we can be. We’re new, so if we’re going to have a voice on this team, we’ve got to earn our keep. That comes from doing things the right way, giving 110% and being a good teammate. We’re all on that path.”

This class has already made some great first impressions. Take Johnson II, who uses his hand speed and pass rush moves one-on-one against veteran tackles. Or Hall, who dominated the team periods as both a rusher and pass-catcher. Garrett Wilson was able to create consistent separation from cornerbacks in seven-on-seven sessions with his exceptional route-running.

That’s a far cry from last year’s rookies, who went 2-14 on the barren list in the 2020 season and were given a chance by necessity regardless of whether they were ready or not.

“I think we all got better coming in last year,” cornerback Michael Carter II told USA TODAY Sports. “Because we’ve all made our mistakes. We’ve all had our ups and downs. Now. , it’s only up to us from here. I think everyone’s so hungry because everyone’s so young and ready to prove themselves.”

Growing pains were evident throughout last season. Zach Wilson finished his rookie campaign with the lowest completion percentage (55.6%) and the third-fewest yards per attempt (6.1) of any starting quarterback. According to Sports Info Solutions, Vera-Tucker had 24 blown blocks and allowed four of the Jets’ 53 sacks. The Jets secondary allowed the third-most passing yards per game (259.4), third-most completion percentage (68.3%) and fourth-most yards per pass attempt (7.5) last year, all contributing to New York’s 4-13 mark. record in 2021.

Now, with one season under their belts, this group of second-year players is poised to help this group of rookies grow into context. For Carter, it’s part of setting a new precedent and atmosphere within the Jets organization.

“[Hall] Asks a lot of questions,” Carter said. “That’s something I can really appreciate. I did the same thing when I got inside. man, [Tevin Coleman] Probably very tired of me, but he admired me and took me.

“So I’m right to do that, because we’re passing it on. That’s the culture we’re going to build.”

The influence of that culture is evident even in its early stages. The sidelines of training camp are filled with small, huddled circles where players eagerly talk about scheme and technique.

The results are also visible. When Moore flipped a one-handed catch down the sideline that went viral, Carter II was a half-foot behind in coverage. On the next series, targeting Moore on a route in exactly the same spot on the sideline, Gardner broke up the pass with tight coverage and great body positioning.

The first to run and celebrate Gardner’s big play? Carter II.

While sophomores will step into leadership roles alongside this rookie class, they won’t be the only ones doing so. This offseason the Jets are complementing their young talent with veteran leadership, such as former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Reid, who has worked extensively with Gardner and the rest of the defensive backs early in camp.

Although Reid is only 25, his four years of NFL experience make him one of the most senior members of this Jets cornerback room. What can he bring to such a young team?

“Experience, tenacity, tenacity, mentality,” Saleh said. “Understanding formations and releases and being clear about how offenses are trying to attack. He is an experienced vet and does things the right way. He is a warrior mentally; He does everything the right way.

None of these players are in a vacuum. Rookies and veterans all come together as a fully realized, cohesive unit to make the group better. In a sense, the freshmen who jumped into starting roles last year have now blended in well with this year’s freshmen.

While Carter was a valuable lead for the Jets last year, he missed three games due to injury. In North Carolina, he got used to sharing the load with Javonte Williams with the Denver Broncos. Hall, on the other hand, had over 200 more touchdowns than Carter in his college career, despite playing only three of Carter’s four years. Slipping Carter into a secondary role behind Hall allows Carter to recapture his rightful role from his college days.

Garrett Wilson’s skill and versatility, meanwhile, gives Moore the opportunity to line up on the outside, where he spent most of last season, or in the slot where he developed during his time at Mississippi.

The Jets’ secondary had its struggles last year, but one of the unit’s biggest weaknesses was not having an elite corner to cover the top-end receiving talent. Gardner is looking to change that. His 6-foot-3, 200-pound build already makes him stand out among the Jets’ cornerbacks. Saleh has shown his ability to play in both man and zone coverage. Gardner also had an impressive stat: In his three years in Cincinnati, he didn’t allow a single touchdown.

“Last year, I’d say we were almost there,” sophomore cornerback Brandin Echols said. “But this year, with DJ Reed, Sass Gardner and some of the safeties we brought in, now we’re going to be a problem for a lot of teams this year. … All of us on the field together, we’re going to be a wrecking ball.”

Echols also had some advice for Gardner that could easily apply to any rookie on the roster.

“Just don’t get complacent, and the ball. Do what you were born to do”