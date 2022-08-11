The January 6th attack was a crisis. So why wasn’t there a bigger scandal?

Never underestimate the power of a political scandal. I don’t mean the gossipy, lewd sense of the term, like the high-profile story of a celebrity cheating on a spouse. Rather, I’m talking about an event that is so outrageous that it could unite a previously divided population and politicians in condemnation. A scandal like this could change history, opening the way to political change that seemed unimaginable until then.
In Chile, for example, in 2019, the president’s decision to call in the army to quell mass protests sparked national fury, rallying the country around demonstrators’ demand for a new constitution. In Guatemala in 2015, a corruption scandal involving President Otto Pérez Molina sparked mass demonstrations that eventually led to his resignation. And in Argentina and Colombia, scandalous cases of police violence have united public opinion, making police reform programs that once seemed politically impossible a reality, Yanilda Gonzalez, a political scientist at Harvard, found.
At first it looked like the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 would be a similar moment. This attack was without precedent in US history. It was covered live by the media, broadcasting images of the deadly violence on televisions and telephones of Americans across the country. The public reacted with shock and anger. CBS News Poll conducted a week after the attack showed that 87 percent of Americans disapproved of what happened. A few days later, Congress impeached President Donald Trump on charges of inciting a rebellion.
But then the outrage seemed to fade, as if the events of January 6 had become half a public scandal and then reached a dead end.
The Senate acquitted Trump after all but seven Republicans voted for him. And despite continued media attention and congressional public scrutiny that continues to make headlines, the attacks have not generated—at least so far—the kind of grassroots enthusiasm that would lead to real political change. The Republican Party has largely rallied around Trump. His wing of the party still dominates.
This relatively low-key response contrasts sharply with the reaction of prominent Republicans this week after the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, apparently to find secret documents the former president may have kept there. In an interview with Fox News, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott compared the FBI’s actions to those of Nazi Germany and Latin American dictatorships. Other Republican officials have threatened future retaliatory investigations into Democrats if they regain control of Congress.
Some Republican leaders also criticized the January 6 attacks. Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican Leader said that the riot “was a violent uprising to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legally confirmed election.” But this did not lead to public mobilization.
“This reminds me of the current discussion in the US media and among economists about whether we are currently in a recession,” Gonzalez told me via email. As with a recession, some of the elements experts typically look for are present, she said, such as constant media coverage and public disapproval of what happened. But the results that usually follow such elements are strikingly absent, she told me. “In particular, it doesn’t look like there are many ways to mass or politically mobilize around this issue to hold people accountable or prevent it from happening again.”
It’s always hard to understand why something not happen. But the issue of this-which-was-scandal didn’t seem important enough to try to resolve. So I started calling the experts.
One word: polarization
Stephen Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist who studies democratization and the decline of democracy around the world, and Liliana Mason, a Johns Hopkins University political scientist who studies American political divisions and political violence, answered in the same way: polarization.
The word may sound like nothing more than a technical way of saying that people from all sides of the political spectrum disagree. But the two political scientists were describing something deeper: Mason’s research has documented that America’s polarization now spans not just political beliefs, but social norms, career choices, pop culture preferences, location, religious practices, and more, dividing the country into two teams. who have little in common and are hostile to each other. Such separation, according to Levitsky, can destroy democracy from the inside, destroying the political norms necessary for the operation of democratic systems.
With such a deep split, the loyalty of Americans to their political team is so strong that it can shape not only their political views, but even their views on reality – including what happened in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
For example, despite the Trump administration’s Department of Justice investigation finding that the 2020 presidential election did not take place. BUT interview The University of Massachusetts Amherst, for example, found last December that 71 percent of Republican voters considered President Biden’s 2020 victory illegitimate.
This means that some Republicans likely viewed the violent attack as a justified attempt to defend democracy. And even Republicans who objected to the Jan. 6 violence may be counterbalancing it with their belief that Biden became president through fraud and manipulation.
Loss of faith in the system, then tolerance for attacks on it
History shows that citizens who see their current government as illegitimate may be willing to tolerate or even be impressed by attempts to forcefully overthrow it. For example, when Hugo Chávez led an attempted coup d’état in Venezuela in 1992, he failed to come to power but managed to launch his political career.
“It seems to have elevated his status,” said Erica De Bruyne, a political scientist at Hamilton College who studies coups and other undemocratic power transitions. “The imprisonment probably helped to show that he was willing to take risks to help undermine the oligarchy, even if it resulted in his own suffering.”
To Republicans who believe the election was stolen, Trump’s actions on January 6 may also look like evidence of determination and reliability, she said.
Some Research suggests that the January 6 hearing, in which Republican officials testified under oath that the election was not rigged, may have convinced some Republican voters that Biden’s election was legitimate. But that will only work if Republican voters hear about this testimony. In July NPR/Marist interviewmore than half of Republicans said they paid little or no attention to the hearings.
Democrats, by contrast, have rejected discredited allegations of electoral fraud and the vast majority believe that Biden’s election was legitimate, and they are paying close attention before the January 6 hearing, according to the same University of Massachusetts and NPR/Marist poll. But the left still shows relatively little mobilization on the issue: there have been no mass demonstrations calling for Trump to be indicted, for example. And this story has not dominated the public mind in the way that, for example, in recent months the decision of the Supreme Court to dismiss the case of Roe v. Wade.
One reason may be that there was enough accountability to defuse any particular demand or grievance. The Justice Department held numerous rioters accountable. Congressional hearings are still ongoing and evidence is being collected. Biden was able to take office—in the most important sense, the January 6th attack failed.
And the hearings aren’t over yet. According to Mason, what looks like the absence of a scandal may just be something that is still brewing. Hearings can cause more outrage over time.
Crisis fatigue could also be a factor, Mason told me. “People are just tired of bad news, and we keep getting it. There is a global pandemic. We are watching democracy crumble. And it’s just exhausting,” she said.
“No one wants to think about it. I mean, I don’t want to think about it, and that’s what I do for a living.”