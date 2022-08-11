The January 6th attack was a crisis. So why wasn’t there a bigger scandal?

One word: polarization

Stephen Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist who studies democratization and the decline of democracy around the world, and Liliana Mason, a Johns Hopkins University political scientist who studies American political divisions and political violence, answered in the same way: polarization.

The word may sound like nothing more than a technical way of saying that people from all sides of the political spectrum disagree. But the two political scientists were describing something deeper: Mason’s research has documented that America’s polarization now spans not just political beliefs, but social norms, career choices, pop culture preferences, location, religious practices, and more, dividing the country into two teams. who have little in common and are hostile to each other. Such separation, according to Levitsky, can destroy democracy from the inside, destroying the political norms necessary for the operation of democratic systems.

With such a deep split, the loyalty of Americans to their political team is so strong that it can shape not only their political views, but even their views on reality – including what happened in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

For example, despite the Trump administration’s Department of Justice investigation finding that the 2020 presidential election did not take place. BUT interview The University of Massachusetts Amherst, for example, found last December that 71 percent of Republican voters considered President Biden’s 2020 victory illegitimate.

This means that some Republicans likely viewed the violent attack as a justified attempt to defend democracy. And even Republicans who objected to the Jan. 6 violence may be counterbalancing it with their belief that Biden became president through fraud and manipulation.

Loss of faith in the system, then tolerance for attacks on it

History shows that citizens who see their current government as illegitimate may be willing to tolerate or even be impressed by attempts to forcefully overthrow it. For example, when Hugo Chávez led an attempted coup d’état in Venezuela in 1992, he failed to come to power but managed to launch his political career.