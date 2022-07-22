The Jan. 6 panel highlighted the 187 minutes Trump went dark while the Capitol was under siege

Toggle caption Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack detailed former President Trump’s “gross dereliction of duty” as he ignored requests from the White House to condemn the violence and clear the crowd of his lawyers, top aides and members of his own family.

“This man of sheer destructive energy could not be moved, not by his aides, not by his allies, not by the violent chants of the rioters or the desperate pleas of the people facing the rioters,” said Speaker Benny Thompson, D-Miss. ., during Thursday’s prime-time hearing.

The Democrat-led committee highlighted the much-discussed but still convoluted 187 minutes of telling supporters to return home via a video statement from 1:10 pm ET to 4:17 pm ET.

Military veteran Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. The hearings, led by , used witness testimony to piece together Trump’s actions on the afternoon of January 6, as there was no official call log. The White House and Presidential Daily Diaries contain nothing that afternoon.

“The chief White House photographer wanted to take the photos because they were, in her words, ‘so important to his collection and history.’ But she was told: ‘There are no photographs’,” Luria said.

White House counsel and White House officials testified that Trump made no calls to the defense secretary, attorney general or homeland security secretary during the siege.

Although White House call logs are blank, the call logs of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and aide, show at least two calls between him and the president that day. The committee also noted that Trump’s other calls that day were known, including one urging several Republican senators to delay certifying Biden’s victory.

‘I have seen the effect his words have on his supporters’

A key issue in the hearing was the extent to which the former president used television as chaos and violence unfolded.

“President Trump sat in his dining room and watched the attack on television while his most senior staff, close advisers and family members urged him to do what any American president would be expected to do,” Luria said. “When lives and our democracy hang in the balance, President Trump refuses to act out of a selfish desire to stay in power.”

The committee played video clips of Fox News news coverage to show what Trump saw in real time from his dining room, not far from the Oval Office. He watched as his supporters, wearing red caps and chanting his name, were overwhelmed and outnumbered by police as they flooded the Capitol grounds and attempted to breach the Capitol.

At 1:49 pm ET, just as DC police were declaring riots at the Capitol, Trump tweeted a video of a speech he had made earlier that day at the Ellipse and did not comment on the violence.

Kissinger noted that between 1:49 and 2:24, when Trump posted the subsequent tweet, “staff repeatedly came into the room to meet him and request that he make a strong public statement condemning the violence and instructing the crowd to leave the Capitol.”

The panel shared video testimony from top advisers and their children urging Trump to withdraw the attack.

Previously by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson Testified to a conversation between White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“I remember [Cipollone] Saying something to the effect of ‘we need to do something more’. They are literally calling for the Vice President to be hanged.’

Hutchinson recalled Meadow replying: ‘You heard him Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it, he doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.’ “

Trump eventually ignored calls from his aides and associates and recorded the video in the Rose Garden Late that afternoon to ask his supporters to leave the Capitol.

The committee shared a draft of his remarks, which read: “I now ask you to leave the capital region and go home by peaceful means.”

But in the video, Trump went off script and didn’t say the words. Instead, he repeated the false claim that the election was stolen and praised the rioters, saying ‘go home, we love you’.

Thursday’s witnesses were Trump aides who resigned after Jan. 6

Also testifying live Thursday were Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser at the time, and Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy press secretary. The couple resigned after the events of January 6, frustrated by the inadequate response from the president to quell the violence.

Matthews recalled Trump’s 2:24 pm ET tweet that read: “Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done.”



“I thought that tweet about the vice president was the last thing that was needed at that point. And I remember thinking that it was going to be bad for him to tweet because he gave these guys a green light. They think that’s what they were doing in the Capitol and entering the Capitol. Well, they were justified in their anger,” said Matthews, who described himself as a “lifelong Republican.”

She added that as a Trump campaign aide, she saw the effect his words had on his supporters. “They really latch onto every word he says and every tweet he says, and so I think he just added fuel to the fire to tweet a message about Mike Pence at that point,” she said.

Matthews said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McKenney told her “in a calm tone” that Trump “didn’t want any mention of peace in that tweet.”

She said McEnany told her that “those in the room took some convincing from him, and she said he was going back and forth on different phrases to find something he was comfortable with, and it wasn’t until Ivanka Trump. She suggested the phrase ‘keep calm,'” that he eventually included. Agreed to include.”

Pottinger said he was “disturbed” by Trump’s tweets attacking Pence and “was the opposite of what we really needed at that moment which was de-escalation.”

The panel described one of Trump’s final The conversation took place on January 6, when they left the White House dining room at 6:27 a.m. to go to the residence.

“As he gathered his things in the dining room, President Trump reflected on the day’s events with an unidentified White House staffer,” Kinzinger said, adding that the staffer reminded Trump: “Mike Pence let me down.”

What comes next?

In his final statement, Kinzinger said Trump stepped down as commander-in-chief on Jan. 6.

“No matter your politics, no matter what you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6th was the highest violation of his oath of office and a total dereliction of duty to our nation,” he said. “This is an insult to all who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy.”

He said that when the committee releases its report, it will “recommend changes in laws and policies to prevent another January 6.”